St Johnstone heading for Galatasaray sellout as Euro clash on BBC

St Johnstone are heading for a sellout for the Europa League clash with Galatasaray. Picture: SNS

The club have just over 800 briefs left for Thursday's match against the Turkish giants at McDiarmid Park.

More than 6,000 ticket requests were made on Tuesday with the club having only received confirmation of the capacity from the Perth and Kinross Council on Monday.

The first-leg finished 1-1 in Istanbul, setting up an exciting return leg in Perth.

BBC Scotland have confirmed they are providing live coverage of the match which kicks off at 7pm on Sportscene with former Saints boss Derek McInnes and the club's ex-defender Richard Foster joining host Stephen Thompson.

“The club is thrilled to announce that we are heading towards a sell-out crowd for Thursday night's Europa League qualifier against Galatasaray,” a St Johnstone statement said.

“We only received official notification for our McDiarmid Park capacity from Perth and Kinross council yesterday and, since then, our ticket office has been flat out, inundated with calls and requests.

“We can advise that more than 800 tickets are left and can be purchased from 9 am tomorrow.

“Thanks to our fantastic offer to all of our 2,700 season ticket holders, they have had confirmation of their free entry to Thursday's game.

“This is something we wanted to do to acknowledge their fantastic commitment to the football club.

“Thankfully, as of close of play today, we were able to satisfy most of the demand from supporters and accommodated more than 6000 requests for tickets.

“Under challenging circumstances, we have tried our very best to cope with as many inquiries as possible.

“We now look forward to Thursday's game and, with the fantastic backing of our supporters, in what will be a special night at McDiarmid.

“Thank you all for your backing, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Midfielder Murray Davidson is hopeful St Johnstone can make history.

"We are confident without being over-confident," he said.

"We can't wait to get out there and hopefully see McDiarmid Park rocking and hopefully we can create another wee bit of history.”