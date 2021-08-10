Dundee 'clarify' Gordon Strachan's role with Celtic as he works with both clubs

Gordon Strachan is will work for both Celtic and Dundee. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the former Scotland manager would return to Parkhead for three months in a consultancy post, while continuing in his technical director position at Dens Park.

He has been at Dundee in his current role since June 2019, having started his playing career at the club.

The club state his new position at Celtic, where he was manager between 2005 and 2009, will not impact his technical director role.

“Dundee Football Club would like to clarify that Gordon Strachan will be continuing his role as Technical Director,” the statement read.

“This evening it has been announced that Gordon has taken a short term consultancy role with Celtic Football Club but this will not affect his role with Dundee FC. We have been in constant communication with Gordon and Celtic throughout this process.

“Since taking the role in 2019, Gordon has been a fantastic asset throughout the club. His main role has been working closely with the Academy coaches and helping to develop the future talents of the club, work which we are excited to see continue.”

Strachan has been tasked with running Celtic’s football academy, the women’s team and newly-established B team, reporting into new chief executive Dom McKay.

“Gordon brings with him a wealth of experience in the areas of football development, from both his previous time here at Celtic and from the many roles he has held within football, including as our national team manager,” McKay said.

Strachan won three league titles as Celtic boss, as well as a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

He said: “Great people at Celtic always do great work. I look forward to building on this work, liaising with Dom and all our Celtic colleagues once again and hope we can work together for the benefit of the club and these teams so they ultimately can develop further and bring Celtic success.

“I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee, where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches.”

