Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Celtic striker signing - 'our fans will love what he brings'

Celtic manager assures angry fans over quality addition

Brendan Rodgers has assured seething Celtic supporters that the club has secured a quality addition in former Manchester City and Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international finalised a move to the Hoops late on Tuesday night as a free agent, just in time to be registered for the club’s upcoming Europa League campaign.

Iheanacho has joined on a one-year deal, with the Scottish champions having the option of a further year, but the signing has failed to quell the anger among fans over the club’s transfer activity.

Kelechi Iheanacho has joined Celtic on a one-year contract. | Getty Images

Celtic allowed Adam Idah to depart for Swansea on transfer deadline day and only turned to Iheanacho - who turned them down in favour of Middlesbrough in January - after failing to bring in other targets before the window shut, with a move for Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg collapsing while Chelsea forward David Fofana turned down a loan move.

Iheanacho has reunited with Celtic boss Rodgers, under whom he played at Leicester, where he spent seven years between 2017 and 2024 after joining from Manchester City. Iheanacho, an FA Cup winner in 2021 with the Foxes, moved to Sevilla last summer and joined Middlesbrough on loan in January after his time in Spain did not go to plan, but Rodgers is confident he can bring out the best in the striker in Glasgow.

“I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team,” the manager told the Celtic website. “He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work rate.

“I am sure he will love being at Celtic and I believe our fans will love what he brings. He has great experience and he is right in his peak years so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team.”

Iheanacho’s arrival still leaves Celtic one striker short after Rodgers previously stated that Idah’s departure would require two new additions in the number nine position after the club failed to adequately replace Kyogo Furuhashi in January.