Celtic 'guys in the shirt' message fired out as players told what not to get involved in

Midfielder knows rancour off the pitch cannot seep into matters on it

A long two weeks have passed since Celtic were last in action - and their goalless draw at Ibrox against Rangers has been superseded by other events.

Celtic weren’t particularly impressive in a turgid Old Firm derby, but their performance nevertheless rates favourably against that of the board and the recruitment team. The club’s inability to strengthen adequately in the forward areas during the transfer window has led to mutiny from many supporters.

There has since been a vote of no confidence against the Celtic hierarchy and a protest will be staged by some fans at Sunday afternoon’s return to Premiership duty against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. They plan to enter the stadium on the 12th minute to symbolise their discontent.

With three wins and draw - and no goals conceded - it is not like Celtic have started the campaign poorly. Yet the discontent runs much deeper. The job of Celtic’s players is to make sure it does not seep further on to the pitch.

Manager Brendan Rodgers himself has admitted that his Celtic team has been more sluggish this season than in the past. Part of that is down to the players shorn from the squad, whether it be sold duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn or injured winger Jota. But with so much speculation during the transfer window and the revelation that star man Daizen Maeda was denied a move on deadline day, there has been so much to blank out.

“As players you've just got to focus on what you can do in the training pitch and what you can bring to the games,” said Celtic midfielder Luke McCowan. “There's not much that we can do to impact anything. That's the fans, they can voice their opinions on what they want to do.

Celtic players told what to keep in check

“Listen, as players we've just got to bring positive energy to what comes to the games, to training, putting the work in, just keep the controllables in check. As players we're in a good place, joint top of the league, started the league campaign well, got a league game on Sunday so we just need to focus on that.”

McCowan admits there will be a strange atmosphere at Rugby Park. Celtic normally bring a noisy and united support to Ayrshire. That won’t be the case this time around.

“It'll be a lot quieter,” said McCowan. “But I'm sure the Killie fans will be singing and us players will just need to bring our atmosphere that we always do. Hopefully after the 12th minute it'll be loud again and the players can just focus on the game from the first minute onwards. That'll be the message I'm sure from the gaffer and all the players.”

Captain Callum McGregor will be expected to lead from the front once again and keep his teammates’ minds on the prize. “Cal is one of the best I've seen at that,” remarked McCowan, “with any outside noise just making sure all the players are focused on what you can control.

“There's no point in you thinking about what's going on on the outside when you've got passes to be made, shots to be taken, a style of play. That's what we'll focus on so we can bring a positive note to Sunday.

“There's so many leaders in that changing room, but you just know that's what Cal’s thoughts are and it resonates through the team. He doesn't have to say anything verbally, we all just know that there's things to be done in the league games and this game comes Sunday and that's the full focus and he's just got to go with that.”

‘Don’t think you’re any bigger than that’

McCowan has his own message too. The 27-year-old is hardly a rookie these days and is a boyhood fan of the club.

“You've got to know that at big clubs like Celtic situations like this might arise,” he said wisely of the current unrest. “But the players that are within the team need to be focused on the matches, on the training and just being a player.

“Don't think you're any bigger than that. You leave the guys in the shirt and ties to deal with all that business and let us guys that have got the boots on take care of that side.”

McCowan and Co will have some extra help this weekend from deadline-day signings Kelechi Iheanacho (striker) and Sebastian Tounekti (winger). That duo arrived on the back of Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who made his debut against Rangers. The new boys have caught the eye in training.

“The three of them have been brilliant to be honest,” said McCowan, “really bought into the mantra here of working really hard, getting to know everyone as well on the outside, really nice guys, good team mates. They know the quality they can bring but they also know the quality they're coming into.

“I'm really excited for them to be honest, I'm excited to see the three of them perform and I'm sure the three of them will go and do well for this club.”

