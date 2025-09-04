'Winner': Celtic's latest signing plans repeat of his 2021 trick with two pals

New striker has trophy goals with Celtic

Kelechi Iheanacho is gunning for success at Celtic after being reunited with two of his FA Cup-winning colleagues.

Newly-recruited Nigerian forward Iheanacho and current Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel were both in boss Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI when Leicester enjoyed their glory day at Wembley by defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 final.

After leaving Sevilla on a free transfer, Iheanacho completed a move to Celtic on a one-year contract earlier this week and is excited about working with the pair again.

“I’m really happy to be working with Brendan again,” he 28-year-old forward said. “He’s a great man and a great coach with a good personality, and I’m happy to be playing under him again. The gaffer knows me and he knows what I can offer, so I just can’t wait to get going.

“When I was at Leicester, I used to sit next to Kasper in the changing room, so I’ll be happy to see him again. It’s been a long time, so I’m looking forward to speaking to him again.”

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho recalled the last time he was involved in a match at Celtic Park nine years ago. “I was on the bench for Manchester City at Celtic Park back (in the Champions League) in 2016,” he said. “It was a cold night, but it was such a massive atmosphere! The Celtic fans are incredible and I can’t wait to play for them now.

“I’ll always give my best for the fans. I can’t wait to share good times with them and play good football. I’m excited to be a Celtic player and I’m feeling really good about it.