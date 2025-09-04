'Winner': Celtic's latest signing plans repeat of his 2021 trick with two pals
Kelechi Iheanacho is gunning for success at Celtic after being reunited with two of his FA Cup-winning colleagues.
Newly-recruited Nigerian forward Iheanacho and current Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel were both in boss Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI when Leicester enjoyed their glory day at Wembley by defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 final.
After leaving Sevilla on a free transfer, Iheanacho completed a move to Celtic on a one-year contract earlier this week and is excited about working with the pair again.
“I’m really happy to be working with Brendan again,” he 28-year-old forward said. “He’s a great man and a great coach with a good personality, and I’m happy to be playing under him again. The gaffer knows me and he knows what I can offer, so I just can’t wait to get going.
“When I was at Leicester, I used to sit next to Kasper in the changing room, so I’ll be happy to see him again. It’s been a long time, so I’m looking forward to speaking to him again.”
Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho recalled the last time he was involved in a match at Celtic Park nine years ago. “I was on the bench for Manchester City at Celtic Park back (in the Champions League) in 2016,” he said. “It was a cold night, but it was such a massive atmosphere! The Celtic fans are incredible and I can’t wait to play for them now.
“I’ll always give my best for the fans. I can’t wait to share good times with them and play good football. I’m excited to be a Celtic player and I’m feeling really good about it.
“I’m looking forward to fighting for silverware with Celtic. In England, I won trophies so hopefully I can be a winner with Celtic as well. I can’t wait to be a part of all of it and I’m very confident that I can bring a lot to the team.”
