Full referee and VAR details ahead of Kilmarnock v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Celtic will make the short trip to Kilmarnock this weekend, looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership campaign at Rugby Park on Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

Their 100% record brought to a halt by Rangers in their last league games, Brendan Rodgers’ side were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at Ibrox, though the result keeps them top of the pile in the Scottish Premiership, ahead of Hearts on goal difference.

Hosts Kilmarnock also enter the game unbeaten, after starting the season with four consecutive draws. However, head coach Stuart Kettlewell will be determined to shock Celtic and pick up the team’s first three points of the new campaign.

Ahead of the game, we look at who the Scottish FA has chosen as the match officials for Sunday’s game at Rugby Park:

Who is the referee for Kilmarnock v Celtic?

John Beaton will officiate Sunday’s game at Rugby Park, the SFA has confirmed. During the 2024/25 season, Beaton handed out a total of 73 yellow cards (an average of 4.05 per game) and one red card (0.05 per game).

This season, he has taken charge of three Scottish Premiership games, awarding 16 yellow cards (an average of 5.33 per game), but no reds. He recently took charge of Celtic’s game against Aberdeen, which they won 2-0, in which he brandished five yellow cards.

In the past, Beaton has felt the heat from Celtic boss Rodgers, who once branded a decision “incompetent” following a 2-0 defeat to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle in March 2024. Beaton was operating as the VAR official for the clash, which was officiated by Don Robertson.

The criticism came when the Hoops boss was left aggrieved by the decision to send off Celtic winger Hyun-jun Yang for a challenge on Hearts defender Alex Cochrane, while he was also unhappy when Tomoki Iwata was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area, resulting in a penalty. "I never like to comment on officials,” said Rodgers. “But that cost us today, the officiating, from on-field to John Beaton on VAR. That was really, really poor. When I see that level of incompetence, it's the only word I can use, then that makes me worry for the game.”

The comments earned Rodgers a one-match ban from the Scottish FA, however, the Celtic boss later claimed his words were “a misunderstanding”, adding: “In all my time when I've been in Scotland I've talked about standard and improving standards, whether it's about VAR on this occasion or whether it was about [transfer] fees or the pitches we play on.” He also later complimented Beaton, saying: “These games are for the top referees and I've always said that John Beaton is one of the top referees in Scotland.”

Kilmarnock v Celtic VAR and match officials