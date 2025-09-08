Irish striker decided to leave for Swansea on deadline day

Former Celtic striker Adam Idah has revealed he faced “hate” and “torture” as he fought a losing battle to win over his critics during his time at Parkhead.

The 24-year-old Republic Ireland striker sealed a move from the Scottish champions to English Championship side Swansea City on deadline day for a reported £6 million fee, having spent 18 months in Glasgow, initially on loan.

Former Norwich frontman Idah returned south of the border with two league titles and a Scottish FA Cup winners’ medal to his name – he famously scored the decisive late goal against Rangers which clinched the latter at Hampden Park – but having failed to convince his most stern detractors.

Adam Idah left Celtic on deadline day. | Getty Images

Speaking to Press Association after heading home a late equaliser in Ireland’s 2-2 World Cup qualifier draw with Hungary on Saturday evening, Idah said: “I think there have been so many games where I’ve won them games and got them qualified for things, the finals. It probably goes unnoticed.

“It can be tough, you get a lot of hate. You might have a bad game and it’s torture. It’s a difficult place up there. But flip it the other way, you’re doing well and it’s the best place ever. I think that’s what it’s going to be like at any top club. You’ve just got to deal with that.

“Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a really proud moment for me, playing for them. Having done my time there, I’ve had some great memories. I’ve got nothing bad to say about the club. It was an amazing experience for me to go and play there.

Idah: My achievements went unnoticed

“To score, I think, 20 goals last season coming off the bench, it kind of goes a bit unnoticed. But that’s football. It’s time to move on now and get a fresh start.”

Idah was preparing for the first Old Firm derby of the season last Sunday when Swansea’s interest was made known to him, and Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers left him out of his squad for the 0-0 draw at Ibrox as a result.

He was also due to report for international duty, but was able to tie up his switch before heading for Ireland to begin preparations for their qualifiers against the Hungarians and, on Tuesday, Armenia.

Idah said: “It was crazy. I probably found out the day before that game, which was a bit of a crazy week, to be honest. It’s going to be a fresh start for me. I’ve spoken with the staff there and the lads.

“I loved my time at Celtic. At first, I didn’t want to leave Celtic. I wanted to go and fight for my spot. I wanted to do well there.