Celtic can take another step towards the Scottish Premiership title when they travel to bottom club St Johnstone on Sunday.

The Hoops are 13 points clear at the top of the table and just three wins from clinching a fourth successive championship and a 13th in the last 14 seasons.

A huge Celtic support will make their way to Perth for the match after St Johnstone gave up three entire stands to away fans in order to maximise their matchday income.

It was anticipated that the trip to McDiarmid Park could be the game that decided the title but Celtic’s defeat to Rangers in the most recent Old Firm derby has put the champagne on ice until the first match after the split - assuming both Celtic and Rangers win their two remaining pre-split fixtures.

St Johnstone are five points behind Dundee at the foot of the table and in desperate need of points to give their survival hopes a boost. However, with a 10-0 aggregate against them in their previous meetings with Celtic this season (0-6 and 4-0) it would be a major surprise if they were to take anything from this game.

St Johnstone host Celtic in the penultimate match before the Scottish Premiership split at McDiarmid Park on Sunday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

St Johnstone v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at McDiarmid Park, Perth on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Kick-off is 12 noon.

St Johnstone v Celtic TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 11am. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm.

St Johnstone v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

St Johnstone v Celtic team news

Barry Douglas has recovered from a knock while long-term injury victims Uche Ikpeazu, Bozo Mikulic (both knee) and Sam McClelland (Achilles) are still missing for St Johnstone.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel faces five to six weeks out with a shoulder injury but Liam Scales returns from a facial knock.

St Johnstone v Celtic referee and VAR

David Dickinson is the match referee. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Steven Traynor. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty assisted by Andrew McWilliam.