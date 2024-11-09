What channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic? TV and live stream plus team news, referee and VAR

How to watch Kilmarnock v Celtic in the Premiership

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the high of their midweek Champions League win over RB Leipzig, Celtic get back down to domestic business when they travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic were at their blistering best against the German Bundesliga title challengers on Tuesday in a 3-1 victory that made Europe sit up and take notice but the focus for Brendan Rodgers and his players now shifts back to the bread and butter of the William Hill Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A different challenge awaits on the plastic pitch at Rugby Park where Celtic twice came a cropper last season, losing 1-0 in the League Cup before suffering a 2-1 defeat in the league. Those memories were banished, however, in a 5-0 demolition in May which clinched the title. Rangers, who also lost away to Kilmarnock last season, went down to a 1-0 defeat at the Ayrshire venue only three weeks ago as Derek McInnes’ side continue to make a habit of making life difficult for the Old Firm on their (artificial) turf.

Celtic will look to reclaim top spot in the table from Aberdeen who moved three points clear in first place on 31 points having played a game more after their 4-1 win over Dundee at Pittodrie on Saturday. Killie have so far struggled to live up to last season’s fourth-placed finish this term, winning only three of their opening 11 league fixtures to sit eighth in the table. They surrendered a two-goal lead at Dens Park last weekend to go down to a 3-2 defeat to Dundee.

Kilmarnock host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Rugby Park on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Kilmarnock v Celtic TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 2pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Sunday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm after Match of the Day 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Kilmarnock v Celtic team news

Kilmarnock will be without defender Stuart Findlay for the next four months after he suffered ankle ligament damage against Dundee last weekend. Winger Danny Armstrong is also doubtful due to a hamstring issue that forced him off at Dens Park. Liam Polworth (calf) is pushing for a return and long-term absentee Kyle Magennis is still building up his fitness.

Celtic defenders Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers missed training on Friday but Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of having both available for the trip to Rugby Park. Odin Thiago Holm remains out with calf problems.

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Don Robertson on VAR duty.