Wretched Rangers blow their lifeline as apologetic applause fails to cut it with raging supporters
What an ignominious start to Philippe Clement’s second year in charge of Rangers. Given a lifeline of sorts by Celtic’s draw the previous day, his side not only failed to make the most of that opportunity but now also find themselves a point further behind Aberdeen in the pursuit of second. Many more afternoons like this and Clement might not be still around to mark another anniversary.
A draw would have at least delivered something tangible from the wreckage of a wretched performance but Kilmarnock didn’t want to even give them that. With three minutes remaining, David Watson hooked a ball forward that John Souttar ought to have dealt with. Instead, the defender, just days after helping to shackle Cristiano Ronaldo, got himself in an almighty fankle, allowing Marley Watkins to stab a shot that trundled beyond Jack Butland and into the gaping goal.
Rangers had one final shot at redemption deep into injury time but when Hamza Igamane poked that chance past the far post it was all over. The full-time whistle prompted a joyful rendition of Paper Roses from the Kilmarnock fans, while their counterparts loudly booed the Rangers players as they, reluctantly, ventured over to offer apologetic applause. This was a woeful performance from start to finish and they could have little complaints as they slumped to a second league defeat of the season.
Their supporters’ angst at what they were witnessing on the field was matched only by their enduring frustration at their club’s plight off it. “No chairman, no CEO, no Director of Football Operations, no clue, one scapegoat. The mismanagement of Rangers must stop and stop now,” read a series of banners unveiled at the start of the second half, a reference to interim chair John Gilligan’s request for the use of pyrotechnics at matches to stop. How Rangers could have done with some fireworks here, in a metaphorical sense of course.
Kilmarnock looked brighter from the outset as they landed a first home win of the season and created the better of the chances. Watkins perhaps ought to have done better than hit a shot at Souttar after Kyle Vassell had pinched the ball from Butland to tee up the chance before Matty Kennedy came within inches of getting a toe on a delivery from Corrie Ndaba. When Kilmarnock did finally get the ball in the net from a Robbie Deas header, it was ruled out for offside.
Rangers were toiling to get anything going, with Cyriel Dessers’ link-up play not at the standard required. They had one notable first-half chance, a thud from Vaclav Cerny that Robby McCrorie did well to repel, but beyond that it was all a bit of a struggle. When Dessers was eventually replaced midway through the second half it was to sarcastic cheers from his own supporters.
Rangers were marginally more effective in the second half, although it had been a low bar. Dessers had a low shot saved by McCrorie who had to then look alert to fist away a James Tavernier corner and then a Souttar shot from another dead ball situation. Having been released by Rangers in the summer, McCrorie must have enjoyed his afternoon, even more so when Watkins slotted in the winner. For Rangers, it is back to the drawing board once again.
