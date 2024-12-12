'Not what you want': Rangers suffer huge injury scare ahead of Celtic final in key area of team
Rangers have suffered a major injury concern ahead of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.
Just three days before the Old Firm clash at Hampden, defender John Souttar limped off in the 35th minute after appearing to injure his groin in Rangers’ Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
With nobody in close proximity to him, centre-half Souttar went down on the Ibrox turn near the halfway line after playing a pass out to his right. He was immediately attended to by medics on the pitch before trudging off and sharing words with Rangers manager Philippe Clement.
Souttar was replaced by Leon Balogun, who partnered Robin Propper at the heart of the Rangers defence. The score was 0-0 at the time.
If Souttar was to miss Sunday’s final against Celtic, it would be seismic blow for the Ibrox side. Souttar has been in excellent form for both Rangers and Scotland this season and has become a first pick for both club and country.
“That doesn’t look good,” said pundit Ally McCoist on TNT Sports. “That’s not what you want ahead of a cup final.”
Souttar is likely to be assessed by Rangers’ doctors in the coming hours ahead of Sunday’s first chance to win silverware this season.
