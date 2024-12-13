Hearts call for sense of perspective as they bid to flip 'psychological feeling'

Jambos face two huge tests against Killie and Petrocub

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley called for a sense of perspective after their 2-0 defeat by FC Copenhagen.

Critchley’s side failed to pose a threat in Denmark as Hearts suffered a fifth defeat in seven matches, three of them coming in the UEFA Conference League. But they remain in the qualification positions ahead of their final league match at home to Moldovan side Petrocub, who are already eliminated.

Victory at Tynecastle next Thursday would ensure their place in the knockout stage and Critchley wants to move on quickly. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Kilmarnock in the William Hill Premiership, Critchley told Hearts TV: “You have to hold your hands up, sometimes it’s the level you are playing at. They played the game on a different level.

Hearts take on Kilmarnock on Sunday. | SNS Group

“In these types of games, everything gets exposed – your technical quality, your intelligence on and off the ball, your physicality. And they had an advantage and unfortunately we weren’t able to bridge that. I’ve said to the players, we are still in there and if we win next Thursday then I think that would be enough to qualify.

“It’s funny, because with winning the first two games and then losing the last three, it’s that feeling you can get. If we had lost the first three and then won the next two, we’d be feeling different. It’s just sometimes, perspective and flipping that psychological feeling. Next Thursday is a big game and we go into it looking to pick up three points and qualify.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Brad Lyons is determined to seize the chance to define Kilmarnock’s season as they prepare for five home games in the space of 25 days. Killie have yet to hit the heights of last season after European exertions and a spate of red cards – five in the William Hill Premiership – took their toll in the early months of the campaign.

With international football now taking a back seat until March and the busy festive fixture card around the corner, Lyons is looking to drive Killie up from 10th place in the league table. Derek McInnes’ side host Hearts on Sunday and also welcome Aberdeen, Ross County, St Mirren and Motherwell to Rugby Park before 2025 is eight days old.

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons. | SNS Group

Given Killie have only lost four home games in the past 12 months, there is a real chance for them to kick-start their campaign. Lyons said: “December is probably the first month that can properly define your season because, if you do start winning, you start building momentum and the games come thick and fast, which is quality.