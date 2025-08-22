Full details of Premiership match at Celtic Park

Celtic will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premiership campaign when they welcome Livingston to Celtic Park.

The Lions are on four points from their first two matches since winning promotion, but will put their unbeaten run on the line against the defending champions.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic v Livingston match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston takes place on Saturday, August 23 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Celtic v Livingston TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Livingston live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers.

Celtic v Livingston highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One.

Celtic v Livingston team news

Celtic have lost Alistair Johnston (hamstring) for about 12 weeks while Auston Trusty (foot) is also ruled out. Adam Idah (knee) is a doubt while Jota (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Livingston left-back Adam Montgomery has recovered from a muscle injury but cannot face his parent club. Danny Wilson and Graham Carey remain out alongside longer-term absentees Cammy Kerr and Aidan Denholm while Cristian Montano is pushing to be available.