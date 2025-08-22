Celtic delegation fly out in bid to secure key signing target amid personal terms stumbling block

Clubs agree fee for 24-year-old but deal still on hold

Celtic are stepping up their bid to secure a key signing, according to a report.

The Scottish champions are in the market for attacking reinforcements in the wide areas after selling Nicolas Kuhn to Como for £16.5million and losing Jota to long-term injury.

The failure to secure new additions prior to the Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty on Wednesday has led to support unrest with chants of “sack the board” heard during the goalless draw at Parkhead which has left Celtic requiring a victory in Kazakhstan to qualify.

Royal Antwerp winger Michel Ange-Balikwisha has been a long-term transfer target for Celtic. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The club now appear to be accelerating their transfer business amid reports that Celtic representatives have flown to Belgium to meet with long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

It was reported earlier this week that Celtic had reached agreement with Royal Antwerp to sign the Belgian winger but with complications preventing the deal from being completed.

The 24-year-old has been consistently linked with Celtic over the past 12 months, but injuries scuppered any prospect of a move last summer or in the January window.

The former Belgium Under-21 international has now entered the final year of his contract and Antwerp are prepared to cash in amid interest from Celtic and elsewhere.

According to reports in his homeland, a deal has been agreed between the clubs for Balikwisha to move to Glasgow's east end, with personal terms the only remaining stumbling block.

An update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X stated: “Celtic FC come in Belgium to convince Michel-Ange Balikwisha! Although the agreement reached with Royal Antwerp FC, the deal is on hold & Celtic will meet with the player’s entourage this weekend. The goal: A personal terms agreement.”