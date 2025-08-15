What channel is Celtic v Falkirk on? TV and live stream details for Premier Sports Cup tie at Celtic Park
Celtic begin their defence of the Premier Sports Cup with a visit from newly-promoted Falkirk in the last 16 of the competition on Friday night.
Starting their league campaign with back-to-back wins against St Mirren and Aberdeen, Brendan Rodgers’ side will now turn their attention to the cup, as they look to win the competition for a fourth time in the last five seasons.
Visitors Falkirk arrive in Glasgow in need of a lift after taking just one point from their first two games following promotion from the Scottish Championship. Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Livingston was a damaging one for John McGlynn’s side, but the cup will provide an opportunity for them to bounce back as they go in search of their first win of the season.
Want to ensure you catch every minute of the clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and stream the game live:
Celtic v Falkirk match details
- Date and Time: Friday 15 August. Kick-off: 7.45pm.
- Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic v Falkirk TV channel
The clash between Celtic and Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup has been chosen for live broadcast on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service. Pre-match coverage is scheduled to begin at 7.15pm. If you current do not subscribe to Premier Sports, details of how to sign up are available here
Celtic v Falkirk live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.
Global coverage
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect
- Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
- Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
- Italy: Como
- Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
- Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL
- USA: Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo
Celtic v Falkirk highlights
Highlights of the game will be available watch via Premier Sports official YouTube page.
Celtic v Falkirk team news
Celtic are set to rotate their starting XI with a huge Champions League qualifier to come on Wednesday night against Kairat Almaty on the horizon, meaning Shin Yamada, Anthony Ralston, and Paulo Bernardo could all make their first starts of the season at Parkhead. will be without long-term injury victim Jota (ACL), though.
Falkirk boss John McGlynn will be without a number of first-team players for the Premier Sports Cup clash, with Coll Donaldson, Finn Yeats, Jamie Sneddon, Barney Stewart, and Tom Lang all confirmed as out. Ethan Ross is a doubt with a knee problem.
Celtic v Falkirk referee and match officials
Lloyd Wilson has been confirmed as the match referee for the game. He’ll be assisted by Chris Rae and Graham McNeillie. On VAR duties it is John Beaton, and he will be joined by David Roome as his assistant.
