Full details ahead of Celtic v Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup at Celtic Park this Friday.

Celtic begin their defence of the Premier Sports Cup with a visit from newly-promoted Falkirk in the last 16 of the competition on Friday night.

Starting their league campaign with back-to-back wins against St Mirren and Aberdeen, Brendan Rodgers’ side will now turn their attention to the cup, as they look to win the competition for a fourth time in the last five seasons.

Visitors Falkirk arrive in Glasgow in need of a lift after taking just one point from their first two games following promotion from the Scottish Championship. Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Livingston was a damaging one for John McGlynn’s side, but the cup will provide an opportunity for them to bounce back as they go in search of their first win of the season.

Want to ensure you catch every minute of the clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and stream the game live:

Falkirk will hope to spring a surprise in the Premier Sports Cup. | (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Celtic v Falkirk match details

Date and Time: Friday 15 August. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

Friday 15 August. Kick-off: 7.45pm. Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic v Falkirk TV channel

The clash between Celtic and Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup has been chosen for live broadcast on Premier Sports 1 for those subscribed to the service. Pre-match coverage is scheduled to begin at 7.15pm. If you current do not subscribe to Premier Sports, details of how to sign up are available here

Celtic v Falkirk live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

Global coverage

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital FUSSBALL Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital FUSSBALL Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Cosmote Sport 3 HD Italy: Como

Como Liechtenstein: Blue Sport

Blue Sport Romania: Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania

Digi Online, Digi Sport 4 Romania Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL

Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sport, digital FUSSBALL USA: Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo

Celtic v Falkirk highlights

Highlights of the game will be available watch via Premier Sports official YouTube page.

Celtic v Falkirk team news

Celtic are set to rotate their starting XI with a huge Champions League qualifier to come on Wednesday night against Kairat Almaty on the horizon, meaning Shin Yamada, Anthony Ralston, and Paulo Bernardo could all make their first starts of the season at Parkhead. will be without long-term injury victim Jota (ACL), though.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn will be without a number of first-team players for the Premier Sports Cup clash, with Coll Donaldson, Finn Yeats, Jamie Sneddon, Barney Stewart, and Tom Lang all confirmed as out. Ethan Ross is a doubt with a knee problem.

Celtic v Falkirk referee and match officials