Celtic start life without Kyogo Furuhashi when they entertain Dundee in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday.

The Japanese striker has flown to France to complete a £10million move to Rennes in a whirlwind transfer that will also see Jota return to Celtic by moving in the opposite direction.

Furuhashi wore the green and white hoops for the final time in the 1-0 midweek win over Young Boys which sealed a top 24 finish in the Champions League and a place in the knock-out play-offs.

Attention now turns back to the domestic title race but the match against Dundee is under serious threat of postponement due to safety concerns after Storm Eowyn caused damage to Celtic Park stadium on Friday.

If the game goes ahead - with a late decision set to be made on Saturday - Celtic will have the chance to open a 16-point gap over Rangers at the top of the table, with their closest rivals not in action until Sunday when they visit Dundee United.

Dundee meanwhile will be looking for a repeat of the performance that saw them claim a 3-3 draw against Celtic at Dens Park just 12 days ago, having been denied victory by a stoppage time equaliser from the penalty spot.

Celtic v Dundee match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, January 26. Kick-off is 3pm.

Celtic v Dundee TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

Overseas supporters can watch the match live with an international subscription to either Celtic TV or Dundee TV. There is no live stream available within the UK and Ireland.

Celtic v Dundee team news

Celtic will begin life without Kyogo Furuhashi, who left for France to finalise a move to Rennes. James Forrest (foot) remains out.

Josh Mulligan is back in the Dundee squad but the game comes too soon for Ziyad Larkeche, Jordan McGhee and Joe Shaughnessy, despite their return to training. Mexican midfielder Victor Lopez is waiting on international clearance, while Julien Vetro has been recalled by Burnley. Billy Koumetio (ankle), Antonio Portales, (hamstring), Scott Fraser (groin) and Charlie Reilly remain sidelined.

Colin Steven is the match referee with Alan Muir on VAR duty.