Celtic's scheduled William Hill Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday is under threat of postponement due to stadium damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Gusts of up to 100mph were recorded across the central belt of Scotland on Friday causing widespread disruption to travel and damage to infrastructure.

Saturday's Scottish League One match between Arbroath and Kelty Hearts has already been postponed following "storm damage" at Gayfield Park.

Now Celtic's match against Dundee could be set to follow suit after the Parkhead club admitted it cannot guarantee the game will go ahead due to safety concerns.

Celtic v Dundee is under threat of postponement due to stadium damage caused by Storm Eowyn. | SNS Group

A club statement read: "Unfortunately today's severe weather conditions have caused some damage at Celtic Park. Our stadium and safety staff are currently unable to fully assess the extent of the damage due to the ongoing extreme conditions.

"In light of this and in order that we communicate fully and openly with our fans, in the interests of supporter safety, we are unable to confirm at this stage whether the match tomorrow between Celtic and Dundee (Jan 25) will be able to proceed.

"Of course, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it does. A full assessment and decision will be made as early as possible tomorrow morning (Saturday) and we will update our supporters as soon as we can. We thank our supporters sincerely for their understanding."