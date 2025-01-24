Brendan Rodgers makes revelation over Kyogo Celtic exit and confirms 'incredible addition' imminent
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Kyogo Furuhashi requested to leave the club several months ago after confirming that the striker is nearing a move to France.
The Hoops have accepted a £10million bid from Rennes for the 30-year-old Japanese with the transfer expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.
Former Celtic winger Jota is poised to head in the opposite direction with the Portuguese fan favourite due to arrive in Glasgow over the weekend to seal a £8.4million move back to the club he departed 18 months ago in a £25m move to Saudi Arabia.
Jota joined Rennes last summer but has started only three matches for the Ligue 1 club.
“It’s not finalised yet but a player that would clearly be an absolutely incredible addition to our squad from what he has done here before and his qualities," Rodgers said. "Hopefully we can confirm that in the next 24 hours.”
Furuhashi left Glasgow within 24 hours of helping Celtic into the knockout stages of the Champions League having scored three disallowed goals in the first-half against Young Boys before being substituted off in what is set to be his final appearance for the Scottish champions.
Rodgers admitted the club were left with little choice due to the player’s wishes.
“He has travelled for a medical so that will probably be confirmed in the next 24 hours,” Rodgers added. “It’s nothing to do with the club. Naturally, as a manager, I wouldn’t want to lose one of our top players and someone who fits in with how we want to play.
“Kyogo expressed an interest to leave a number of months back. That expression becomes stronger and obviously it gets to the stage where he clearly wants to leave. Sadly, we then have to do a deal and finalise that with him.
“He’s been an incredible player for the club in the three and a half years he has been here and not someone we wanted to lose but we have to accept where he’s at.”
