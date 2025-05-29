Celtic confirm first-team squad departure as trophy-laden spell at Parkhead comes to end
Celtic have confirmed that goalkeeper Scott Bain has left the club following more than seven years at Parkhead.
Bain joined Celtic in January 2018 and while serving predominantly as a back-up to a number of other keepers, he has landed 14 trophies in total during his time in the east end of Glasgow.
Capped three times by Scotland, it is understood that Bain is keen for regular first-team football and will not get that at Celtic as he is behind Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo in the pecking order.
Bain had one more year on his contract left to run, but Celtic have decided to cut it short and allow him to leave on a free.
In a statement on social media, Celtic wrote: “#CelticFC can confirm that goalkeeper Scott Bain has left the club after more than seven years as a Celt! During his time at Paradise, Scott won seven league titles, four League Cups, and three Scottish Cups. Thank you for everything, Bainy.”
Bain’s replacement lined up
Bain started his career at Aberdeen, before moving to Alloa Athletic in 2011 in his first stint at No 1. He impressed for the Wasps, earning a transfer to Dundee in 2014, where he made more than 100 appearances in four seasons. A loan move to Hibs was cut short in 2018 when Celtic showed interest and his switch was made permanent that summer.
Bain made 78 appearances in total for Celtic, although he did not feature at all in the 2024/25 campaign.
Celtic have already lined up a replacement for Bain, with Ross Doohan set to arrive on a pre-contract from Aberdeen. The 27-year-old started his career at Parkhead and is expected to move on a free transfer next month.
