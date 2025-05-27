Rangers reveal training camp base and friendlies amid closing stages of managerial hunt

Ibrox side to use England base as part of preparations for 2025/26 campaign

Rangers have firmed up their pre-season plans, including a week-long training camp at the England national team’s base, as the search for a new head coach and a takeover of the club enter the closing stages.

The Ibrox side have been without a permanent manager since February, while a consortium headed up by US businessman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises has been working on purchasing Rangers for several months now.

Both matters are expected to come to a head in the coming days, with Rangers aware that they need to act fast on the managerial front given that they face three qualifiers to reach the Champions League from July 22 onwards.

Rangers will spend a week at St George's Park, the home of England, as part of their preparations for the new season. | Getty Images

Former manager Steven Gerrard, ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin, Brian Priske - most recently of Feyenoord - and Davide Ancelotti, the son of legendary coach Carlo, remain the frontrunners for the vacancy at Rangers. Barry Ferguson held the role in an interim basis after Philippe Clement was sacked, but he is not being considered on permanent basis.

Despite not having a head coach in post, Rangers have pressed on with their pre-season plans. Players will return for pre-season training on June 23, while there will be an intensive training camp at England’s St George’s Park before they play at least two friendlies.

Rangers will host Belgian side Club Brugge on Sunday, July 6, in what could be the first match at Ibrox for a new manager, and they will also take on English Championship outfit Middlesbrough on Saturday, July 20, also at home.

Champions League foes for Rangers

By that point, Rangers will be aware of who they are facing in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. After finishing second in the Premiership, they will go through the ‘league’ path of the competition and are seeded for their first tie, with the draw due to take place on June 18.

Rangers will face either Swiss side Servette, Brann of Norway or Greek outfit Panathinaikos, and should they progress would be seeded for the third qualifying round. A defeat would see them drop into the Europa League qualifiers.