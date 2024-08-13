'One of his main rules' - why Celtic pushing boat out to sign Adam Idah for Brendan Rodgers

Irishman’s transfer fee shows club means business, says Wilson

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes the club are pushing the boat out to sign Adam Idah in order to keep their promise to Brendan Rodgers.

The Republic of Ireland forward is closing in on a permanent transfer to Celtic in a deal reported to be worth at least £8.5million, potentially rising to £9.5m.

The transfer fee would be similar to the record sum Celtic paid Paris St Germain for Odsonne Edouard during Rodgers’ first spell in charge in 2018.

Brendan Rodgers and Celtic are closing in on the signing of Adam Idah on a permanent deal.

Rodgers made it clear after last summer’s transfer window that he wanted quality over quantity after eight signings came in. None of those started in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final or in the opening two games of this season.

Idah hit nine goals for Celtic after arriving on loan in January, including a late winner in the cup final against Rangers, after pouncing on the rebound from a saved shot from fellow loan player Paulo Bernardo.

With the Benfica midfielder rejoining the club earlier this month, following the earlier arrivals of goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, Rodgers looks set to get the minimum requirement of his summer transfer demands, with about two weeks remaining to add further quality.

The Idah deal has taken time but Rodgers has stressed he is happy to wait for the right players and the transfer fee suggests the Celtic board know they need to spend some of their circa-£70m cash reserves to keep their manager happy.

Wilson told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “It’s more than I ever thought it was going to be. But, 23 years old, an international striker who has scored goals for Celtic.

“I think both clubs have done well. Norwich have done well for a player who wasn’t in their first-team reckoning and Celtic have a player who has scored goals for them.”