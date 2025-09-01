Swansea have confirmed the departure of Celtic hitman Idah just 12 months after his permanent arrival at Parkhead.

Celtic have confirmed that Adam Idah has completed a transfer to Swansea City, with the striker signing a long-term deal with the EFL Championship club.

The 24-year-old Cork-born hitman’s move will see the Scottish champions make a loss, with the fee paid by Alan Sheehan’s side believed to be around the £7million mark, which is around £2.5million less than what Celtic paid last summer in order to make Idah’s move from Norwich City permanent 12 months ago.

Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan said: “Adam’s all-round ability and his experience at the highest level make him a quality addition to our squad, and his signing is an indication of our ambitions for the club moving forward. We are delighted to have secured his services.

“He is an ambitious young player who wants to play a big role in what we are trying to build at Swansea, and his movement and ability to stretch defences will be a real asset to us.”

Director of football Richard Montague said: “We have wanted to add to Alan’s forward options during this window and a lot of hard work has gone in to trying to find a player who was the right person and the right fit for that role.

Celtic striker Adam Idah has joined Swansea City on deadline day. | AP

“Adam has a wealth of senior experience, including at the highest level of European club competition, and we expect him to make a considerable impact for Swansea City.”

Global head of analytics and recruitment Adam Worth added: “One of the aims this summer was to add a high-calibre forward to Alan’s squad, and Adam certainly fits that bill.

“Our extensive data analysis, and in-person and video scouting of Adam underlined that he possesses the attributes to make him an ideal fit for the manner in which our coaching staff want the team to play with and without the ball.”

Originally signed on a six-month loan deal in January 2024, the Republic Of Ireland international had an explosive start to his Hoops career, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, including a memorable last minute winner in a 1-0 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers. With Brendan Rodgers desperate to make his move permanent, the club stumped up a reported fee of £9.5million in order to make the move permanent last summer.