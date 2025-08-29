How will Brendan Rodgers' squad look when the summer transfer window slams shut on Monday evening? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
£8.5m ace arrives, Idah leaves, loan star signs - Brendan Rodgers' Celtic squad if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:45 BST

Here’s how Celtic starting XI could look at the end of the summer window if the recent transfer rumours at Parkhead are true...

Celtic have endured a slow summer in the transfer market, but with just days left in the window, the wheels are finally beginning to turn for the Scottish champions.

Brendan Rodgers has already agreed deals for Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren this summer, while the long search for a winger ended with the arrival of Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp earlier this week. However, with Adam Idah potentially on his way to Swansea City, the champions are in the market for a goal-getter before the window slams shut.

The Hoops have already waved goodbye to Nicolas Kuhn, Greg Taylor and Luis Palma, while Stephen Welsh may yet head for the Parkhead exit after falling down the pecking order in the last 12 months.

But how would Rodgers’ Celtic squad look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?

Here, The Scotsman assesses what Celtic’s dream squad would look like come the morning of September 2 if the recent transfer rumours are true - though with twists and turns still to come, nothing can be guaranteed.

The experienced Dane has cemented his place as Celtic's number one, with Finnish stopper Sinisalo and Ross Doohan providing back up.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel/Viljami Sinisalo

The experienced Dane has cemented his place as Celtic's number one, with Finnish stopper Sinisalo and Ross Doohan providing back up. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Out for 12 weeks with a hamstring tear, Canadian full-back Johnston will be missing for the foreseeable future, with Scotland international Ralston set to deputise.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston/Tony Ralston

Out for 12 weeks with a hamstring tear, Canadian full-back Johnston will be missing for the foreseeable future, with Scotland international Ralston set to deputise. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The big American is undoubtedly Celtic's first choice centre-back, with Manchester City loanee Simpson-Pusey providing an alternative option alongside academy product Dane Murray.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers/Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

The big American is undoubtedly Celtic's first choice centre-back, with Manchester City loanee Simpson-Pusey providing an alternative option alongside academy product Dane Murray. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Cameron Carter-Vickers defensive partner has been one of Scales or Trusty over the last 12 months, and they will continue to battle it out for a starting XI spot over the campaign.

4. CB: Liam Scales/Auston Trusty

Cameron Carter-Vickers defensive partner has been one of Scales or Trusty over the last 12 months, and they will continue to battle it out for a starting XI spot over the campaign. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

