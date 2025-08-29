Celtic have endured a slow summer in the transfer market, but with just days left in the window, the wheels are finally beginning to turn for the Scottish champions.
Brendan Rodgers has already agreed deals for Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren this summer, while the long search for a winger ended with the arrival of Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp earlier this week. However, with Adam Idah potentially on his way to Swansea City, the champions are in the market for a goal-getter before the window slams shut.
The Hoops have already waved goodbye to Nicolas Kuhn, Greg Taylor and Luis Palma, while Stephen Welsh may yet head for the Parkhead exit after falling down the pecking order in the last 12 months.
But how would Rodgers’ Celtic squad look come the first game of the season, if the recent transfer rumours turn out to be accurate?
Here, The Scotsman assesses what Celtic’s dream squad would look like come the morning of September 2 if the recent transfer rumours are true - though with twists and turns still to come, nothing can be guaranteed.
