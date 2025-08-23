Celtic remain tight-lipped on transfer news as fresh injury fear allayed after beating Livingston

Rodgers pleased and reckons Kairat Almaty will see different Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers believes Kairat Almaty will see a different Celtic when the teams meet again in the second leg of the Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday night.

The Scottish champions struggled to a goalless draw at home in the first leg meaning they will need to win in Kazakhstan if they are to return to the group/league stage for a fourth successive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Celtic side sporting eight changes warmed up for their 7000-mile return trip by seeing off Livingston 3-0 at home thanks to a Benjamin Nygren double and a third from Jonny Kenny. And Rodgers believes, with so much at stake, his squad will rise to the challenge awaiting them.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers congratulates Benjamin Nygren after the win over Livingston. | SNS Group

“I don't think there's any doubt that [Kairat will see a different Celtic],” said Rodgers. “I've had games before that have gone for us and some that haven’t. But it's winner-takes-all now. And everything is there for us to do it.

“They're a good side, well-organised, and it’s always tough in European football to go away. But we know we need the result. And we're going to give absolutely everything to get the result and be at the top table of European football.

“Our plan is to navigate our way through this opening period. All of us that have been around this long enough know that this transfer period is always a challenge for all the teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers tells Celtic to make it count

“Players in and out, players thinking about going and that. But the focus of the team has been really, really good. And these players have started very, very well, despite the noise and all the transfer stuff around it.

“I'm really pleased for them because we and they deserve that. And now we have to go and make this count on Tuesday.”

Auston Trusty and Adam Idah both missed the Livingston game with injury. The American defender probably won’t be risked in midweek but Rodgers kept the door open for Idah, while also playing down concerns over Luke McCowan who came off with a foot injury.

Luke McCowan goes down clutching his foot against Livingston. | SNS Group

“I'm not sure Auston will make it,” added the manager. “With Adam, we'll wait and see. But hopefully he'll be available for the squad. I think he [McCowan] got his foot stood on and had a bit of pain and it was sore for him. But he should hopefully be okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers was coy over reports that Celtic are close to concluding a deal for Royal Antwerp’s Michel-Ange Balikwisha. But the Northern Irishman said he would have no qualms in putting his trust in the players currently at his disposal.

“There are a number of players that we've been looking at for a number of months,” he said. “So we'll see over the next 48 hours what that looks like.

“Of course, there's a lot made of what we don't have and we're all clear on that. We can all see that we need to strengthen at that top end of the pitch, there's no denying that. But I have to really value the players that are here.”