I asked AI to predict the Champions League table - and this is where Celtic finished

Celtic could seal a last 16 play-off spot as the welcome bottom of the table Young Boys at Celtic Park in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

With 11 points expected to be enough to secure a least a play-off berth, Brendan Rodgers’ side know a win in Glasgow tomorrow night is likely to offer them a chance at making the knock-out stages of Europe’s elite competition for the first time in over a decade.

Win overs RB Leipzig and Slovan Bratislava coupled with draws against Club Brugge, Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb means Celtic’s only defeat has come in a 7-1 thrashing at Borussia Dortmund, leaving them in 21st place and on course to nab a desired spot in the last 16 playoffs.

But what do the impressive results gained by Celtic mean as a whole for their Champions League campaign?

We asked AI tool ‘Grok’, which makes predictions based on current standings and analysis and claim their projections are more indicative of current trends rather than set in stone, how the Champions League table could look at the end of gameday eight.

1 . Liverpool Top of the EPL and top of the Champions League table, they are expected to lead, or be very near the top due, to their consistent performance. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Barcelona The Spanish giants have won five or their six games and sit second in the table - and they are predicted to remain there come the end of the League Phase. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Arsenal AI believes the Gunners are likely to secure a spot in the top three with their current form. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales