Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic vs Young Boys in the Champions League this Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Young Boys injury news: 4 out of Champions League tie as Brendan Rodgers to decide on in-demand trio

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:17 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Young Boys in the Champions League at Celtic Park on Wednesday

Celtic could seal their place in the play-off stage of the Champions League this week as they welcome Young Boys to Celtic Park on Wednesday evening (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side have picked up nine points from their opening six games in the league phase of the competition, and a win against this Swiss outfit this week will all but secure a play-off spot with a game to spare.

The champions will enter the game in buoyant mood too, having reached the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, as goals from Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda helped them to a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock and kept them on course for a domestic treble. Meanwhile, their visitors will be desperate to bounce back in Glasgow after they fell to ninth in the Swiss Super League following a 0-0 draw with bottom club FC Winterthur on Saturday.

Celtic have almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, though there are questions marks around the inclusion of three players due to transfer interest surrounding them. On the flip side, Young Boys have a number of injuries heading into the game and are set to be without several first-team players.

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

The ex-Celtic full-back has not played for Young Boys all season, despite featuring regularly last year. The Swiss outfit haven't given details of the exact nature of the injury, but he will miss the trip to Glasgow.

1. Saidy Janko - Young Boys - OUT

The ex-Celtic full-back has not played for Young Boys all season, despite featuring regularly last year. The Swiss outfit haven't given details of the exact nature of the injury, but he will miss the trip to Glasgow. | Getty Images

The experienced Celtic winger has a foot issue that is set to rule him out until the end of the month.

2. James Forrest - Celtic - OUT

The experienced Celtic winger has a foot issue that is set to rule him out until the end of the month. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Missed the 0-0 draw with FC Winterthur at the weekend with a knock, and remains a doubt heading into Champions League against Celtic.

3. Abdu Conte - Young Boys - DOUBT

Missed the 0-0 draw with FC Winterthur at the weekend with a knock, and remains a doubt heading into Champions League against Celtic. | AFP via Getty Images

The ex-Norwich City man only returned to Young Boys last month, but has yet to feature owing to a leg injury. Isn't expected back until later in the month.

4. Christian Fassnacht - Young Boys - OUT

The ex-Norwich City man only returned to Young Boys last month, but has yet to feature owing to a leg injury. Isn't expected back until later in the month. | Getty Images

