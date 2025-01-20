Celtic could seal their place in the play-off stage of the Champions League this week as they welcome Young Boys to Celtic Park on Wednesday evening (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side have picked up nine points from their opening six games in the league phase of the competition, and a win against this Swiss outfit this week will all but secure a play-off spot with a game to spare.

The champions will enter the game in buoyant mood too, having reached the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, as goals from Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda helped them to a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock and kept them on course for a domestic treble. Meanwhile, their visitors will be desperate to bounce back in Glasgow after they fell to ninth in the Swiss Super League following a 0-0 draw with bottom club FC Winterthur on Saturday.

Celtic have almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, though there are questions marks around the inclusion of three players due to transfer interest surrounding them. On the flip side, Young Boys have a number of injuries heading into the game and are set to be without several first-team players.

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Saidy Janko - Young Boys - OUT The ex-Celtic full-back has not played for Young Boys all season, despite featuring regularly last year. The Swiss outfit haven't given details of the exact nature of the injury, but he will miss the trip to Glasgow.

James Forrest - Celtic - OUT The experienced Celtic winger has a foot issue that is set to rule him out until the end of the month.

Abdu Conte - Young Boys - DOUBT Missed the 0-0 draw with FC Winterthur at the weekend with a knock, and remains a doubt heading into Champions League against Celtic.