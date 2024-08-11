Hibs will host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend with both sides entering the game on the back of hugely contrasting starts to their season.

Scottish champions Celtic were irresistible on their return to domestic action last week, blowing away Kilmarnock 4-0 at Celtic Park thanks to goals from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston. For new Hibs head coach David Gray, it was a vastly different story though, as his side lost 3-0 to St Mirren in Paisley.

Changes are expected for the home side after last week’s crushing defeat, with new signing Mykola Kukharevych itching for a start alongside fellow new recruits Junior Hoilett and Kieron Bowie. For Brendan Rodgers, he will have a decision to make over whether key forward Daizen Maeda returns to the squad as he recovers from knee problem picked up against Chelsea in pre-season.

But how will both sides line up at Easter Road on Sunday? The Scotsman predicts Hibs’ and Celtic’s starting XI

GK: Josef Bursik (Hibs) He is the new Hibs number one and will continue in goal despite conceding three last week.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic) Enjoyed a solid home debut against Kilmarnock and will be between the sticks at Easter Road.

RB: Lewis Miller (Hibs) Will face competition from Chris Cadden, but will likely be the preferred option on Sunday.