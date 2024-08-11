Hibs will welcome Celtic to Easter Road this weekend. Cr. SNS Group.Hibs will welcome Celtic to Easter Road this weekend. Cr. SNS Group.
Hibs will welcome Celtic to Easter Road this weekend. Cr. SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hibs v Celtic starting XI: Team news and predicted line ups - injury doubt, possible debuts, changes expected

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Aug 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 11:15 GMT

Celtic will become Hibs’ first foots in the 24/25 Scottish season as the champions head to Easter Road this Sunday. This is how we predict both sides will line up for the game.

Hibs will host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this weekend with both sides entering the game on the back of hugely contrasting starts to their season.

Scottish champions Celtic were irresistible on their return to domestic action last week, blowing away Kilmarnock 4-0 at Celtic Park thanks to goals from Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston. For new Hibs head coach David Gray, it was a vastly different story though, as his side lost 3-0 to St Mirren in Paisley.

Changes are expected for the home side after last week’s crushing defeat, with new signing Mykola Kukharevych itching for a start alongside fellow new recruits Junior Hoilett and Kieron Bowie. For Brendan Rodgers, he will have a decision to make over whether key forward Daizen Maeda returns to the squad as he recovers from knee problem picked up against Chelsea in pre-season.

But how will both sides line up at Easter Road on Sunday? The Scotsman predicts Hibs’ and Celtic’s starting XI

He is the new Hibs number one and will continue in goal despite conceding three last week.

1. GK: Josef Bursik (Hibs)

He is the new Hibs number one and will continue in goal despite conceding three last week. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Enjoyed a solid home debut against Kilmarnock and will be between the sticks at Easter Road.

2. GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)

Enjoyed a solid home debut against Kilmarnock and will be between the sticks at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Will face competition from Chris Cadden, but will likely be the preferred option on Sunday.

3. RB: Lewis Miller (Hibs)

Will face competition from Chris Cadden, but will likely be the preferred option on Sunday. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Came through last week's game unscathed after his Copa America exploits and will continue at full-back.

4. RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

Came through last week's game unscathed after his Copa America exploits and will continue at full-back. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsScottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice