Hearts will aim to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they host Celtic in a mammoth clash at Tynecastle on Sunday (kick-off: 12pm).

The league leaders will look to make home advantage count, with the Jambos able to go eight points clear of Brendan Rodgers’ side with a win in Gorgie, while the visiting Celts will be hoping to cut the lead to just two points and inflict Hearts’ first league defeat of the season.

The visiting champions head to the capital on the back of an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday, though it came at a cost as head coach Rodgers saw his already lengthy injury list grow further. Forced into two first-half substitutions, he could be without up to four key players for the crucial game in Edinburgh. Long-term injury victim Jota remains sidelined.

As for the hosts, head coach Derek McInnes has no fresh injury concerns and is hoping to welcome back two of his summer signings for the game after they came through training unscathed this week.

Ahead of the game at Tynecastle, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic - DOUBT Played through some discomfort in the final moments of the win over Sturm Graz on Thursday, and was seen limping at the full-time whistle.

2 . Frankie Kent - Hearts - OUT Progressing from a knee injury, but Sunday's fixture is likely to come too soon for him.

3 . Kelechi Iheanacho - Celtic - OUT The Nigerian looks to have damaged his hamstring, and was taken off just three minutes into the team's win over Sturm Graz on Thursday. Extremely unlikely to make the visit to Hearts, and could miss several weeks depending on the severity of the injury.

4 . Christian Borchgrevink - Hearts - AVAILABLE The Norwegian has recovered from a thigh complaint and featured in a behind closed doors friendly during the week. Available to play against Celtic.