Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has decisions to make for this week's Europa League game with Sturm Graz. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Sturm Graz injury news: 5 out and 5 doubts as Brendan Rodgers considers Europa League changes

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:44 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Sturm Graz in the Europa League this Thursday.

Celtic will look to pick up their first three Europa League points this week when they welcome Sturm Graz to Parkhead on Thursday (kick-off: 8pm).

Sitting in 28th place in the Europa League table, the Scottish champions have just one point from their opening two games, and head into the clash against the Austrian outfit on the back of a dismal 2-0 defeat to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

Having won just one of their last five games in all competitions, head coach Brendan Rodgers could look to make changes to his starting XI as he looks to get his team back on track.

As for their visitors, Sturm Graz head into the game on the back of a dramatic 4-3 win over Blau-Weiß Linz to move three points clear at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga. Currently, in 22nd place in the Europa League table, head coach Jürgen Säumel will be hoping to complete a Scottish double, having beaten Rangers 2-1 in their last European outing.

Ahead of the game at Parkhead, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Missed the game against Dundee with illness, and will be a doubt for Thursday's Europa League clash.

1. Paulo Bernardo - Celtic - DOUBT

Missed the game against Dundee with illness, and will be a doubt for Thursday's Europa League clash. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The on-loan Fiorentina goalkeeper is a major doubt for the game after picking up a muscular problem in their 4-3 win over Blau-Weiß Linz at the weekend.

2. Oliver Christensen - Sturm Graz - DOUBT

The on-loan Fiorentina goalkeeper is a major doubt for the game after picking up a muscular problem in their 4-3 win over Blau-Weiß Linz at the weekend. | Getty Images

Hasn't played a single minute following his loan arrival from Manchester City in the summer, and won't feature against Sturm Graz after being left out of Celtic's Europa League squad.

3. Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - Celtic - INELIGIBLE

Hasn't played a single minute following his loan arrival from Manchester City in the summer, and won't feature against Sturm Graz after being left out of Celtic's Europa League squad. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The young Bosnian is available for the first time since August, and could return to the starting XI on Thursday.

4. Arjan Malic - Sturm Graz - AVAILABLE

The young Bosnian is available for the first time since August, and could return to the starting XI on Thursday. | APA/AFP via Getty Images

