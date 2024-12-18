Celtic transfer 'not right' for EPL starlet but move to 'his favourite team' could still happen

The highly-rated EPL striker has been linked to Sunderland, Leeds United and Celtic ahead of the January transfer window.

One of the English Premier League’s most highly-rated young forward’s should avoid making a move to the Celtic this January, claims an ex-SPFL striker.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could depart the AMEX Stadium on loan next month after an ankle injury restricted him to just two starts for the high-flying Seagulls, with Sunderland, Leeds United and Celtic all tipped as potential destinations for the striker.

While former Motherwell forward and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Ferguson will be tempted by a switch to the Scottish champions, he has urged him to target a move to another English Premier League club if he makes a switch this January, advising him to steer clear of any potential transfer across the border.

“Just 18 months ago, he was being lauded as a £100 million player,” said Goodman. “I can't see him playing in the Championship no matter how big a club is. I do think Evan Ferguson would be the perfect addition to Leeds United or Sunderland. But do I think he'll end up in the Championship? No, I don't.

“If a loan move is an option for him, you'd suggest a loan move to another Premier League club would be logical, as long as he gets minutes, which is key for him. Perhaps he could move to Europe. If I look at the quality of the Scottish Premiership, I don't think a transfer to the SPL would be right for Evan Ferguson.”

Capped 18-times by the Republic of Ireland, the 20-year-old striker exploded onto the scene as a teenager, scoring 10 goals for Brighton in his 2022/23 breakout season. The ex-Sunderland striker does believe that Ferguson’s boyhood support of Celtic could hand them the advantage over other clubs, should Brendan Rodgers opt to make a January move.

“He's an Irish lad who has previously admitted Celtic are his favourite Scottish team,” said Goodman, speaking to CoinPoker. “That could be a little carrot which makes him consider a move to Parkhead. European football would also be an attraction. But would it be enough for him after being linked with some of the best clubs in the world previously?

"While the European nights are brilliant, the rest of it, aside from Rangers and maybe Aberdeen, is easy. I say that with the utmost respect and as someone who played in the Scottish Premiership. I'm not criticising it, those are just levels when compared to the Premier League.