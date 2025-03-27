'Doesn't forget': Victor Wanyama's Celtic links still strong as he names pals he stays in touch with and fan wish
New Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Victor Wanyama has revealed that his connection with Celtic and his ex-teammates is still strong - and that he hopes even some of his former club’s fans may come along to watch him before the end of the season.
Wanyama spent two successful years at Celtic between 2011 and 2013 before moving to English Premier League side Southampton. He then joined Tottenham Hotspur, where he reached the Champions League final in 2019, before most recently playing in the MLS with Montreal CF.
The 33-year-old Kenyan has resurfaced in Scottish football after agreeing a deal with Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic, who are managed by his old Celtic boss Neil Lennon. They come up against a former clubmate of theirs on Saturday in Ayr United gaffer Scott Brown and with links to the Parkhead club to the fore, Wanyama explained that the Glasgow side still play a prominent part in his life.
“I always had a special relationship with Neil,” said Wanyama. “And not only him, also my teammates back at Celtic. And we've been keeping in touch and ringing each other on the phone.
“He [Neil] has been checking on me, and we've been speaking of course. He's been checking out for me, if I'm doing well. And yeah, he's a very good manager. He doesn't forget his players, and that's a good sign.
“He was important because he helped me a lot to know how to live outside the game, be a top professional. And also in football, he improved my game, sharpened me as a player. So he played a big role during my career at Celtic, helped me also to be who I am today. I worked hard and made a career from his advice and also his coaching.”
Wanyama has not played competitive football since last July but insisted he would be fit to face Ayr on Saturday in the first of seven games in his Dunfermline contract. “I've been training, so I'm fit,” he said. “I finished in November [with Montreal], so the break over there is too long.
“It's two months, two and a half months, and I've been just training back home. In January, I moved to London and I've been training with the local team in London [Barnet]. I've been keeping fit, so I'm good to go.”
He is excited to reacquaint himself with Brown, who he played with in Celtic’s midfield. “You know Scott, he's a great guy. He's a great manager. He's been doing well as a player. He was a fantastic player. Respect to him always. I respect him. I will always shake his hand. He's been a leader. He's shown us the way how it should be done. He's an example. Big respect.”
Brown is not the only former teammate that Wanyama spoke fondly of as he met the press on Thursday afternoon. “I'm always in touch with some players. I speak with Charlie [Mulgrew], speak to [Alastair] Johnston [a former pal at Montreal], Jamesy [Forrest]. Scott, I saw him the other day as well. I speak to Efe [Ambrose], but I don't know where he is now. I keep in touch also with Gary Hooper. Former Celtic and also some players that are now Celtic. No WhatsApp group, it's just talking individually.”
Wanyama, who recently turned down offers from clubs in the Middle East, would welcome any Celtic fans who throw their weight behind Dunfermline’s cause for the remainder of the season. “Hopefully we get some Celtic fans to come and cheer for us and then get the club a bit higher to stay in the league,” he added.
