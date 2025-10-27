Rodgers accused of ‘contributing to toxic atmosphere’ at club

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond has accused Brendan Rodgers of misleading supporters and “fuelling hostility” towards the board of directors in a scathing statement addressing the manager's shock resignation.

Rodgers' departure was announced on Monday evening following the 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle the previous day which left the Hoops eight points behind Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Former boss Martin O’Neill has returned to take temporary charge alongside Shaun Maloney, who was employed as Professional Player Pathway Manager in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers’ exit comes amid a strained relationship with the board of directors over player recruitment with the Northern Irishman insinuating on several occasions that he was unhappy with recent transfer business. After the 2-0 defeat at Dundee last week, he said: “There's no way you'll go into a race and be given the keys to a Honda Civic and say, 'I want you to drive it like a Ferrari'.”

Desmond, the largest individual shareholder at Celtic, revealed that he confronted Rodgers over his recent comments, which he has branded "divisive, misleading, and self-serving” in a blistering broadside against the now departed head coach. Desmond also insists that the 52-year-old has “contributed to the toxic atmosphere” around the club, which has included fan protests aimed at the board of directors.

Celtic’s largest individual shareholder Dermot Desmond (right) with chairman Peter Lawwell. | Getty Images

"I want to acknowledge Brendan’s contribution across his two spells as Manager, during which he helped deliver success that forms part of the club’s modern history," Desmond wrote. "However, I must also express my deep disappointment at the way the past several months have unfolded.

"When we brought Brendan back to Celtic two years ago, it was done with complete trust and belief in his ability to lead the club into a new era of sustained success. Unfortunately, his conduct and communication in recent months have not reflected that trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In June, both Michael Nicholson and I expressed to Brendan that we were keen to offer him a contract extension, to reaffirm the club’s full backing and long-term commitment to him. He said he would need to think about it and revert. Yet in subsequent press conferences, Brendan implied that the club had made no commitment to offer him a contract. That was simply untrue.

"We met with Brendan regularly, including in December last year and at the start of the summer, with regular dialogue in between, to discuss and agree our collective strategy, priorities, and approach. Every player signed and every player sold during his tenure was done so with Brendan’s full knowledge, approval, and endorsement. Any insinuation otherwise is absolutely false.

"His later public statements about transfers and club operations came entirely out of the blue. At no point prior to those remarks had he raised any such concerns with me, Michael, or any member of the Board or executive team. In reality, he was given final say over all football matters and was consistently backed in the recruitment process — including record investment in players he personally identified and approved.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds supporters for the final time after the 3-1 defeat at Hearts. | SNS Group

Showdown meeting at Rodgers’ home

"When his comments were made publicly, I sought to address them directly. Brendan and I met for over three hours at his home in Scotland to discuss the issue. Despite ample opportunity, he was unable to identify a single instance where the club had obstructed or failed to support him. The facts did not match his public narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Regrettably, his words and actions since then have been divisive, misleading, and self-serving. They have contributed to a toxic atmosphere around the club and fuelled hostility towards members of the executive team and the Board. Some of the abuse directed at them, and at their families, has been entirely unwarranted and unacceptable.

"Every member of the Board and executive team is deeply passionate about Celtic and acts at all times with professionalism, integrity, and a shared desire for success. What has failed recently was not due to our structure or model, but to one individual’s desire for self-preservation at the expense of others.

"Celtic’s structure — where the manager oversees football, the Chief Executive manages operations, and the Board provides oversight — has served the club with great success for more than two decades. We all share the same ambition: to ensure Celtic’s continued success domestically and to achieve further progress in Europe. Every pound generated by the club is reinvested towards those goals and the continuous improvement of Celtic Football Club.