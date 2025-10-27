Brendan Rodgers in sensational Celtic exit as Martin O'Neill comes in as caretaker

Defending champions turn to former manager to hold fort

Brendan Rodgers has resigned from his position as the manager of Celtic.

In a dramatic 24 hours in the wake of losing 3-1 to Hearts and falling eight points behind the Tynecastle outfit in the Premiership title race, Rodgers and Celtic have parted company - with the the 52-year-old resigning from his post.

With the relationship between Rodgers and the board already tense following an underwhelming summer recruitment policy, the Northern Irishman and the club have gone their separate ways now before the expiry of his three-year contract next summer.

Celtic have already put contingency plans in place for such an eventuality and former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, who took charge of them between 2000 and 2005, has come in as caretaker manager.

The 73-year-old won seven trophies in a decorated spell in charge of the club and will be assisted by Shaun Maloney, starting on Wednesday night against Falkirk in the club’s next league match.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.

