Here are the latest odds for the next Celtic manager - who will replace Brendan Rodgers after his shock resignation? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Next Celtic manager odds: Ex-Dortmund, Man Utd and four former Parkhead men in line to replace Brendan Rodgers

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th Oct 2025, 22:37 GMT

Celtic have been rocked by the resignation of head coach Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager following the shock resignation of head coach Brendan Rodgers on Monday evening, with ex-Parkhead boss Martin O’Neill placed in temporary charge.

Departing on the back of a damaging 3-1 defeat to Hearts at the weekend, Rodgers leaves with the club eight points off the pace in the Scottish Premiership, with a huge Premier Sports Cup semi-final against rivals Rangers to come on Sunday.

Following the announcement of the 52-year-old’s departure from Parkhead, the club released a statement which said: “Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway, and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.”

But who is the early favourite to be the next manager at Celtic? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Celtic manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The former Leicester City and PSV Eindhoven manager is an early outsider for the vacant Celtic manager role.

1. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 14/1

The former Leicester City and PSV Eindhoven manager is an early outsider for the vacant Celtic manager role. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Out of working since being sacked by Middlesbrough in the summer, the former Manchester United midfielder is named amongst the early favourites for the role.

2. Michael Carrick - 12/1

Out of working since being sacked by Middlesbrough in the summer, the former Manchester United midfielder is named amongst the early favourites for the role. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

A former Celtic striker, the Irishman spent six successful months at Parkhead during his playing career on loan. Now the head coach of Ferencváros, Keane is 8/1 favourite to take over from Brendan Rodgers.

3. Robbie Keane - 8/1

A former Celtic striker, the Irishman spent six successful months at Parkhead during his playing career on loan. Now the head coach of Ferencváros, Keane is 8/1 favourite to take over from Brendan Rodgers. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Newcastle United winger won three trophy with Shelbourne in five years, but left the club this summer. A surprise name in the frame for the Celtic job, he spent time as a reserve coach at Parkhead back in 2019 working under Neil Lennon.

4. Damien Duff - 7/1

The former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Newcastle United winger won three trophy with Shelbourne in five years, but left the club this summer. A surprise name in the frame for the Celtic job, he spent time as a reserve coach at Parkhead back in 2019 working under Neil Lennon. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

