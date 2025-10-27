Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager following the shock resignation of head coach Brendan Rodgers on Monday evening, with ex-Parkhead boss Martin O’Neill placed in temporary charge.

Departing on the back of a damaging 3-1 defeat to Hearts at the weekend, Rodgers leaves with the club eight points off the pace in the Scottish Premiership, with a huge Premier Sports Cup semi-final against rivals Rangers to come on Sunday.

Following the announcement of the 52-year-old’s departure from Parkhead, the club released a statement which said: “Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway, and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.”

But who is the early favourite to be the next manager at Celtic? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Celtic manager.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Ruud van Nistelrooy - 14/1 The former Leicester City and PSV Eindhoven manager is an early outsider for the vacant Celtic manager role. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Michael Carrick - 12/1 Out of working since being sacked by Middlesbrough in the summer, the former Manchester United midfielder is named amongst the early favourites for the role. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Robbie Keane - 8/1 A former Celtic striker, the Irishman spent six successful months at Parkhead during his playing career on loan. Now the head coach of Ferencváros, Keane is 8/1 favourite to take over from Brendan Rodgers. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images Photo Sales