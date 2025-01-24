The impending return of Jota to Celtic has been delayed, according to reports.

The expected £8million return of former Celtic favourite Jota has been delayed after the player was left stranded in Rennes due to weather disruption caused by Storm Eowyn.

With star striker Kyogo Furuhashi jetting into France yesterday in order to complete a £10million deal in the opposite direction, the 25-year-old winger was expected to land in Glasgow Airport last night to thrash out personal terms and complete the medical that would seal his return to Celtic Park.

However, according to Sky Sports, the Portuguese player’s flight was cancelled due to the severe winds, meaning he has been forced to reschedule his travel plans, with Jota now expected to travel to Glasgow over the weekend instead to finalise personal terms and paperwork.

Should the move be completed without any problems, it would represent a remarkable piece of business for the Scottish champions, who only sold him to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad 18 months ago. The player originally moved to the club on a season long loan deal under Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2021, before agreeing a permanent transfer to the club a year later in a deal thought to be worth around £6million.

Kyogo has played his last game for Celtic. | SNS Group

A huge success under ex-Celtic boss Postecoglou, Jota was targeted by several clubs across the world, before the he agreed a mammoth £25million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad. The forward struggled to break into the team under former head coach Nuno Espírito Santo though, and depart the club after just one year to join Rennes in Ligue 1.

The player’s move to France has not worked out for him though, with the player falling out of favour with new head coach Jorge Sampaoli almost instantly, with the Argentine head coach criticising his fitness levels publicly before he was forced to train with the club’s youth team and omitted from the squad entirely. With the deal for Jota’s return reported to be worth around £8million, it means Celtic have now purchased the player twice for a combined fee of £14million, all whilst making a profit of £9million due to his sale to Al-Ittihad two summer’s ago.

