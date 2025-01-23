Bullish Rennes set out Kyogo Furuhashi Celtic stance amid Jota and Mathias Kvistgaarden developments

Sampaoli wants striker in building ahead of Marseille clash

Rennes expect to complete the transfer of Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi on Thursday - with their manager Jorge Sampaoli hoping he will be involved in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash with Marseille.

The struggling Breton club has identified Furuhashi as the man who can fire them back into the European places in the French top flight. Rennes are floundering in mid-table and Sampaoli has made no secret of his desire to add more forward players.

Furuhashi’s future has been the subject of much debate during this transfer window, with interest also coming from Atalanta United in the MLS. However, the 30-year-old appears to have played his last game for Celtic - a 1-0 win over Young Boys to secure Champions League football - and Rennes expect him to be in the squad for the weekend.

Kyogo Furuhashi is poised to leave Celtic for Rennes. | SNS Group

“We are hoping that the deal is completed today,” Sampaoli said in his pre-match press briefing, “and if that is the case, he could have minutes against Monaco. He is a player that we really wanted and who can bring us depth and a threat in behind.”

In a separate transfer, former Celtic winger Jota is being lined up for a move back to Glasgow from Rennes. The Portuguese forward left Parkhead for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia back in 2023 but has failed to make an impact there or with the French side.