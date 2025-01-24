Celtic can cap off a perfect week by going 16 points clear at the top of Scottish Premiership this weekend as they welcome Dundee to Celtic Park (kick off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side confirmed their place in the Champions League last 16 playoffs with a late 1-0 win over Young Boys and Wednesday, and will hope to cement their commanding lead at the top of the table when they welcome injury-ravaged Dundee this weekend.

As for their visitors, Tony Docherty’s side enter the game on a high after a 1-0 derby victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup helped them make it four games unbeaten, despite their lengthy injury list. But can they become only the second side to take points against the champions at Celtic Park?

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latets team news:

1 . James Forrest - Celtic - OUT The experienced winger has a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

2 . Antonio Portales - Dundee - AVAILABLE The Dundee defender has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute at the weekend and could return to the starting XI at Celtic Park.

3 . Scott Fraser - Dundee - OUT Hasn't played since 19 October due to a groin problem, and remains out for the visit to the east end of Glasgow