Celtic welcome Dundee to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic welcome Dundee to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic welcome Dundee to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic vs Dundee injury news: 8 out as transfer exit looms but debutant in line for Celtic Park start

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:34 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic can cap off a perfect week by going 16 points clear at the top of Scottish Premiership this weekend as they welcome Dundee to Celtic Park (kick off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side confirmed their place in the Champions League last 16 playoffs with a late 1-0 win over Young Boys and Wednesday, and will hope to cement their commanding lead at the top of the table when they welcome injury-ravaged Dundee this weekend.

As for their visitors, Tony Docherty’s side enter the game on a high after a 1-0 derby victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup helped them make it four games unbeaten, despite their lengthy injury list. But can they become only the second side to take points against the champions at Celtic Park?

Ahead of the match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latets team news:

The experienced winger has a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines.

1. James Forrest - Celtic - OUT

The experienced winger has a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Dundee defender has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute at the weekend and could return to the starting XI at Celtic Park.

2. Antonio Portales - Dundee - AVAILABLE

The Dundee defender has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute at the weekend and could return to the starting XI at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hasn't played since 19 October due to a groin problem, and remains out for the visit to the east end of Glasgow

3. Scott Fraser - Dundee - OUT

Hasn't played since 19 October due to a groin problem, and remains out for the visit to the east end of Glasgow | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The January recruit is in line to make his debut for the club after being an unused substitute in the weekend loss against Hearts.

4. Victor Lopez - Dundee - DEBUT

The January recruit is in line to make his debut for the club after being an unused substitute in the weekend loss against Hearts. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice