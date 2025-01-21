Dundee burst with pride after historic derby win but Dundee Utd hit out at key decision

Docherty and Goodwin react to pulsating derby

Proud Dundee manager Tony Docherty hailed his history-making players for snapping a 69-year win for a Scottish Cup derby victory after taking down Dundee United 1-0 at Dens Park.

The hosts held on grittily for victory after Simon Murray netted what turned out to be the winner in the very first minute. Dundee had to survive a second-half onslaught, with goalkeeper Trevor Carson making a number of saves to preserve the clean sheet.

It was Docherty’s first taste of a derby win and he said it was “redemption” for the club after letting a 1-0 lead slip to lose 2-1 in the festive clash between the two less than three weeks ago.

Tony Docherty celebrates Dundee's big win over Dundee United. | SNS Group

“I'm delighted, absolutely delighted,” said Docherty. “In our last five games, we'd won two difficult away games at St Mirren and St Johnstone. We'd had two draws against the Old Firm, and the one loss in that run was Dundee United, where we lost a last minute goal.

“And I think I said to the players we had to try and atone for that. And show a bit of redemption. And I think you could see that in the performance. You know, they go over and above for each other as teammates.

“I think you can see the development of the team as the season's gone on and I think that's typified in our last three home games. We've played first, second and third in the league. And came away with two draws and a win, against three really good teams. I think the players should take a lot of confidence for that.”

A magnanimous Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin praised Dundee for their robust defending, but lamented his team’s poor start to the contest and the decision by referee Matthew MacDermid to blow for a foul in the build-up to a disallowed Vicko Sevelj strike rather than allow play to run and then let VAR intervene if necessary.

“We gave it everything as you would expect from this group of players,” said Goodwin. “Dundee deserve a lot of credit. They defended the box brilliantly all night. The goalkeeper has made one or two good saves in the second half.

“I knew that would never be in question with the players. I knew they'd give their all. But obviously the disappointing thing for us is the way that we start the game. You cannot concede in the manner that we do. You can't give good opposition a goal head start.

“This season we've had to come from behind on numerous occasions. We have picked up good results in the league. But tonight, unfortunately, we just didn't carry that bit of luck that's required.”

It was a painful night for Dundee United and their manager Jim Goodwin. | SNS Group

Goodwin took umbrage at the referee’s decision to penalise Kevin Holt for a foul on Lyall Cameron in the build-up to a potential goal by Sevelj in the 31st minute. “Why not play it out and then whistle?” he argued. “What's VAR for? Surely play out the attack and then bring it back. If he thinks it's a foul at the time, then go and check it.

"There's no way in the world that's a foul. There's no way in the world one of my players is getting a penalty for that contact on the Dundee player. It's pathetic.