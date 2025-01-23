Celtic secured their place in the Champions League last 16 playoffs on a frantic night at Celtic Park as an 86th minute own goal from Loris Benito handed them a narrow 1-0 win over Young Boys.

Three disallowed Kyogo Furuhashi goals, followed by a missed penalty from Arne Engels just before half-time, looked to have cost Brendan Rodgers’ side the win, however, when Benito’s trailing leg deflected into the Swiss nets with just minutes to go, it was no less than what Celtic deserved.

There was a special atmosphere both before and after the game at Celtic Park, as fans celebrated long into the night, and we’ve put together some of the best photos from the game for you.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1 . Roaring them on Celtic fans show their support in the stands. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Matchday seven Two Celtic fans get ready for the clash with Young Boys. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Tifo A Celtic fan display ahead of the game. | SNS Group Photo Sales