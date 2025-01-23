Here are the best fan photos from Celtic's win over Young Boys in the Champions League. Cr: SNS Group.Here are the best fan photos from Celtic's win over Young Boys in the Champions League. Cr: SNS Group.
17 best pics of Celtic fans celebrating win over Young Boys that secured Champions League last 16 playoff spot

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 07:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 07:47 BST

Can you spot yourself in our Celtic fan gallery?

Celtic secured their place in the Champions League last 16 playoffs on a frantic night at Celtic Park as an 86th minute own goal from Loris Benito handed them a narrow 1-0 win over Young Boys.

Three disallowed Kyogo Furuhashi goals, followed by a missed penalty from Arne Engels just before half-time, looked to have cost Brendan Rodgers’ side the win, however, when Benito’s trailing leg deflected into the Swiss nets with just minutes to go, it was no less than what Celtic deserved.

There was a special atmosphere both before and after the game at Celtic Park, as fans celebrated long into the night, and we’ve put together some of the best photos from the game for you.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Celtic fans show their support in the stands.

1. Roaring them on

Celtic fans show their support in the stands. | PA

Two Celtic fans get ready for the clash with Young Boys.

2. Matchday seven

Two Celtic fans get ready for the clash with Young Boys. | SNS Group

A Celtic fan display ahead of the game.

3. Tifo

A Celtic fan display ahead of the game. | SNS Group

Young Boys fans ahead of the game at Celtic Park.

4. Welcome to Glasgow!

Young Boys fans ahead of the game at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

