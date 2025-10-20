The Austrian champions welcome Celtic in the Europa League this week.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic were issued a weekend warning by Europa League opponents Sturm Graz as the Austrian champions showed their powers of recovery to extend their impressive winning run ahead of Thursday’s visit of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Currently three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a game in hand, Jürgen Säumel’s side were forced to dig deep away to Blau-Weiß Linz at the weekend, as a dramatic late goal sealed a 4-3 victory and helped them record their fifth successive league win. It came in contrast to how Celtic warmed up for the clash, as they fell to a dismal 2-0 defeat to struggling Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A thrilling, back-and-forth battle saw Tochi Chukwuani fire the visitors into the lead after just eight minutes, only for Ronivaldo Bernardo Sales to level the score less than 10 minutes later. Midway through the second-half, goals from Maurice Malone (63) and Leon Grgić (74) put Graz 3-1 ahead, but Blau-Weiß Linz staged an unexpected comeback through strikes from Shon Weissman (75) and Mamadou Fofana (84).

Celtic fell to a 2-0 defeat to Dundee at the weekend. | SNS Group

There was still time for Die Schwoazn to steal the win, though, and they duly did when Georgia international midfielder Otar Kiteishvili blasted the ball in the top corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 87th minute to seal another victory for the league leaders.

Säumel’s side were handed a further boost in their quest to win their third successive title on Sunday, with title rivals Red Bull Salzburg failing to beat Altach at home. Despite being reduced to 10-men after just 22 minutes when Joane Gadou was sent off, the home side went into the closing stages of the game 2-1 up, only to be pegged back by a late equaliser from Ousmane Diawara.

Having beaten Rangers in their last Europa League clash, the Sturm Graz boss knows all too well the challenge that Scottish teams can provide, and insisted they must show an improvement on their weekend performance when they visit Celtic Park on Thursday, or they could be punished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we have to improve as a team for Thursday,” said Säumel. “A tough challenge awaits us against Celtic. We lost concentration when we were 3-1 up and allowed them back into the game. When we play Celtic, we cannot afford to take our foot off the gas like that. I'm an attack-minded coach, but we also need to do the basics right and defend better. We want to win as many games as possible, but I also know that the next game at Celtic will be a different kettle of fish, because the stadium factor comes into play."

Ahead of the clash, Sturm Graz are sweating over their number one goalkeeper Oliver Christensen. Taken off during the victory at the weekend, the Danish international is a doubt for the clash, with the head coach confirming he was removed due to a muscle problem.