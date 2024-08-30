Engels and Trusty are expected to complete deals as champions splash the cash

It is set to be an exciting deadline day at Celtic Park, with at least two new signings expected to be concluded.

The transfer window started off in muted fashion for the defending Premiership champions, with their major early business centred around two goalkeepers. Veteran Kasper Schmeichel has come in to replace Joe Hart and has settled into life well at Parkhead, while Viljame Sinisalo arrived from Aston Villa as back-up. However, their activity has ramped up in August - with more to follow.

Last season’s successful loanees Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah have returned on permanent deals from Benfica and Norwich City respectively, while Alex Valle has reinforced left-back from Barcelona. And the £25 million sale of Matt O’Riley earlier this week has facilitated two potential big-money arrivals on Friday.

Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels is poised to complete an £11m arrival to set a new Scottish transfer record for a purchase. The 20-year-old Belgian is one of his country’s brightest prospects and is widely reported to have agreed a four-year contract with Celtic. He should be joined by Sheffield United’s left-sided centre-half Auston Trusty. Pending a work permit approval, the 26-year-old American is set to make the move north in a deal worth £6m.

Auston Trusty is set to arrive at Celtic. | Getty Images

More incomings could follow. Celtic have been credited with an interest in Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan - Hibs are also in the hunt for him - and reports emerged on Thursday evening that they have approached Lyon over a loan-to-buy deal for 19-year-old midfielder Mahamadou Diawara. The Ligue 1 club need to sell to balance their books for France’s strict financial fair play rules, but reports in the French media claim the offer was booted out.

Celtic are likely to sell players on Friday too. Winger Mikey Johnston is on the verge of rejoining West Brom in a £3m deal, after the Irishman impressed on loan last season. Luis Palma, however, is not expected to depart after there was interest from clubs in France and Germany, with the winger still holding a future in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.