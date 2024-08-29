Head coach is relishing added responsibility as squad takes shape

A lot has changed in David Gray's life since becoming the permanent Hibs head coach this summer - including paying more attention to his phone.

Gray admits he has been forced to change his habits with his mobile after landing the top job, as switching it off following a day at East Mains just doesn't cut it any more. He is a man in demand, after all, especially as we enter the final stages of the transfer window. Gray will hope for a few more phonecalls in the next 24 hours as Hibs try to get their business sorted - in and out.

This is Gray's first experience of being at the sharp end of a transfer window. “It's been good," said Gray. "I think it's something else that you have to add to your daily things that are happening around the club. I’m fortunate with the structure that's currently here. I've got a lot of experience beside me as well. With Malky coming in and the guys like Ben and Ian that are working ever so hard along with the recruitment department that's there. Everyone's pulling in the same direction to try and identify the targets as early as we can and work towards doing what's right for the club.

“I've enjoyed that side to it because there is a responsibility. Previously I would get asked my opinion on players for example but that's just what it was. It was just your opinion whereas now you're in the decision making where it really matters when you're bringing these players to what orders are building or asking players to move on or whatever it might be.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a question of whether I’m enjoying it or not enjoying it. think it's just part of being the manager and being in that position and knowing it needs to be done because you want to improve the squad every single day. That's either with bringing players in but also working with the players I've got. That's something I really focus on which is the players that are in the building every day. It's my job to get the best out of them. How do I make them better? How does the rest of the coaching staff make them better? That's my full focus.

“The fact that I've got good people around about me to help me with that is definitely an advantage for me especially the first time in this position."

Gray was asked how often his phone goes off at home and it raised a laugh. “I'd probably better ask my missus that question because I hate my phone normally," he smiled. "She's trying to phone me and I never answer it.

“I’m terrible for not getting back to people normally. I've obviously had to change that. Previously I used to come to work, go home, turn the phone off and come to work the next day. Even as a player that was what I was like. My mates would text me and I'd get back to them three or four days later. They’d just think I was being my usual miserable self!