The £12m defender spent the second-half of last season on loan to Celtic - but is now a free agent.

Celtic loanee Jeffrey Schlupp could be involved in a transfer tug-of-war this summer after his parent club Crystal Palace confirmed he he would be released by the club next month following a eight-and-a-half year spell at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old defender moved to Celtic Park on a loan deal until the end of the season in January. He made 18 appearances as Brendan Rodgers’ side stormed to a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title win, with some reports have suggesting that the club are still considering a permanent deal for Schlupp this summer.

A £12million signing from Leicester City in January 2017, the versatile defender played 247 times for the Eagles and became a popular figure at the club, prompting chairman Steve Parish to say Schlupp had their “heartfelt gratitude and the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace”, adding that “successful squads are built on players of Jeffrey’s calibre and character.”

"It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club,” said Schlupp upon confirmation of his departure. "I've met some great people – the chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years – and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.”

While Kieran Tierney is set to complete a return to Celtic on July 1 on a pre-contract deal from Arsenal, the future of out-of-contract left-back Greg Taylor still up in the air, with the Scotland international linked to PAOK in the last week, meaning that Celtic could still make a move for Schlupp this summer.

Ex-Scotland international and pundit James McFadden has believes Taylor should stay at the club and fight for his place, saying: “We have said this before. There is room at Celtic for Tierney and Taylor. I think the amount of games they play. The different style of player. Greg Taylor has shown, in a lot of games this season, that he still has a lot to offer.”

Celtic boss Rodgers is also clearly hopeful that Taylor will stay, but the arrival of the 27-year-old Gunners defender could see the player opt to depart in order to guarantee regular first team football. Should Taylor decide his future lies away from Glasgow, it could open the door for Schlupp to complete a permanent move to the club.