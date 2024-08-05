Celtic trio share a moment after Kuhn strike

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn has explained the story behind the three-man goal celebration that followed his first strike of the season in the opening day 4-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The German scored Celtic's third of the afternoon on the 59-minute mark after cutting inside from the right and firing a left-foot shot that took a wicked deflection before looping over Killie goalkeeper Robby McCrorie into the net.

Reo Hatate and Liam Scales had given Celtic a 2-0 half-time lead and Anthony Ralston completed the scoring with a fourth in added time but it was the dance routine that followed Kuhn's strike that was the talk of the media room afterwards.

Immediately after scoring, the 24-year-old was quickly joined by Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi as the trio began shaking their arms and girating their hips in unison. Kuhn revealed afterwards that it was all pre-planned by his Japanese team-mate.

"One of us had to score to do the celebration," he explained. "We knew before what we wanted to do. So I’m happy that I scored.

"We listened to some Japanese music in the dressing room, and then Kyogo came up with the dance. And so we said we're going to do the dance."

The trio would have been unlikely to score highly on a Strictly scorecard, but Kuhn pointed to another team-mate who would impress the dancing judges - and one who would not.

"I think Luis Palma is the best dancer," he said. "There's a group of really, really nice boys and I'm just happy to to be here.

"We were really happy for Tony that he scored at the end. I think it just shows that we share the joy and are happy for everyone.

"I don't think Tony can dance. I think he has to score some more goals and then maybe he gets into dancing."

Kuhn now appears to be finding his feet at Celtic after an underwhelming start to his Parkhead career following his £3m from Rapid Vienna in January. A stunning double in the recent friendly 4-3 win over Man City got Celtic fans talking and the winger lived up to the pre-season hype with an impressive display in the opening match of the new Scottish Premiership season.

“It was really important to start well. We continued what we did in the pre-season games. So we're happy. The last games been really good. We scored four goals every game, so we hope it's going to keep going like that.

"We got even closer together in pre-season. So it was a really good start. The whole pre-season was good for me. And I hope I can I can show more. It was a little bit difficult for me coming in the winter, but now I'm getting used to the team. They know what I'm able to do so I'm just happy. "

Kuhn is one of six wingers currently on the books at Celtic with Palma, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest, Hung-jun Yang and Mikey Johnston all vying for a starting spot. He insists the competition for places is driving him to reach his best form.