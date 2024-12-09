Celtic head to Croatia with last 16 in their sights

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a trip to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb.

Brendan Rodgers' side have enjoyed an impressive run in the competition thus far with eight points collected from five fixtures leaving them 20th in the overall standings and still on course to reach the knock-out stages for the first time since 2012-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have been particularly strong at home with dominant victories over Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig followed by a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge last time out. A 7-1 hammering at Borussia Dortmund in their opening away match was a painful lesson but the Scottish champions recovered brilliantly to claim a goalless draw at Serie A leaders Atalanta in October.

Celtic are now back on their travels against a Zagreb side who also hold ambitions of reaching the knock-out stages after collecting seven points from their opening five matches to sit 23rd in the table - one place inside the play-off spots - with three matches remaining.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Celtic can keep themselves in contention to reach the Champions League knockout stages with a win over Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Can Celtic qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League vs Dinamo Zagreb?

No, Celtic cannot confirm their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb - at least not mathematically. A win over Zagreb would be a major step towards achieving that aim though, even if it can’t officially confirm it.

Where do Celtic need to finish in the Champions League in order to qualify for the last 16?

The top eight sides in the Champions League table will automatically qualify for the round of 16. The teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off in order to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition. Celtic are currently in 20th place. Clubs that end their League Phase campaign in 25th place or lower will be eliminated. They will also not drop into to the UEFA Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What would a Celtic win vs Dinamo Zagreb mean for qualification to the Champions League last 16?

A win against Club Brugge would mean the Hoops finishing the league phase on a minimum of 11 points. This would all but secure a play-off spot with two matches to spare after Opta calculated that 10 points will almost certainly be enough to guarantee a top 24 finish and a place in a two-legged play-off tie to reach the last 16. A win over Zagreb would also keep alive Celtic’s hopes of securing automatic qualification for the last 16. The Opta supercomputer believes 16 points would guarantee finishing in the top eight, with 15 points also potentially being enough. That would require Celtic to go through their final three matches unbeaten, winning at least two and drawing the other.

Celtic have three fixtures remaining in the League Phase of the Champions League, and they are as follows:

Dec 10: Dinamo Zagreb (A) - 5.45pm

Jan 22: Young Boys (H) - 8pm