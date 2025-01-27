Celtic-linked wonderkid 'set for medical' as shock destination mooted

Celtic appear to have missed out on one of their top January targets.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highly-rated Aston Villa winger Louie Barry, who has been linked with Celtic during this transfer window, is set for a shock move to EFL Championship outfit Hull City.

According to BBC Radio Humberside, the struggling Tigers have beaten off competition from the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Celtic for the 21-year-old, who is said to be “undergoing a medical” at the MKM Stadium ahead of a proposed loan move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The in-demand former Barcelona youth team player has been at the centre of a transfer tussle in recent weeks after hugely productive loan spell with Stockport County in EFL League One during the first-half of the campaign. The attacker bagged 15 goals in just 23 League One appearances before being recalled by Celtic’s Champions League opponents earlier this month.

With the player courting interest from multiple clubs across Europe, reports claimed the Scottish champions had launched a bid of £5million plus add-ons in order to tempt him to move across the border this month. RC Lens had also launched a bid, said to have matched Celtic’s offer. However, Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery instead opted to offer the player a new contract with the club, before weighing up whether to allow him to move out on loan.

Jota has returned to Celtic on a permanent deal. | Jota Filipe

Just last week, Emery strongly hinted that the club were leaning towards a loan deal for the player, when he said: “We have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player. How we are working with him now and last year [a loan agreement] is the right way for him.” It now appears Hull have beaten off competition for his signature.

Writing on X, BBC Radio Humberside’s James Hoggarth wrote: “It's our understanding that @AVFCOfficial's Louie Barry is to undergo a medical at Hull City ahead of a loan move. At this stage no further details are available. He scored 15 goals for Stockport County this season”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad