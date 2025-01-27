Celtic seal Jota return - fee, length of contract and how Brendan Rodgers was so important in deal

Portuguese forward is back at Celtic Park on long-term deal

Celtic have confirmed the return of Jota, with the Portuguese forward signing a bumper five-and-a-half year contract after his transfer from Rennes was confirmed.

Jota was a huge success at Celtic for two seasons between 2021 and 2023, before he was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for fee believed to be in the region of £25 million.

His time in the Middle East and subsequently Rennes has not gone according to plan and with Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi set to seal his move to the French Ligue 1 outfit, the way was paved for Jota to return to Celtic.

Jota has signed for Celtic from French side Rennes. | SNS Group

The terms of the transfer have not been disclosed, but Celtic are understood to have paid a fraction of what they recouped from Al-Ittihad 18 months ago with a fee of around £8m. The former Benfica player is contracted to the Parkhead side until the summer of 2030.

“It’s very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments that I felt through my two seasons here, and I’m just delighted to be back,” said Jota after his move was confirmed. “I’m really excited and I just can’t wait to start.

“The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.

“I’m so excited. The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that’s life and that’s how football is. Now I just can’t wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow."

Jota explained the part that current manager Brendan Rodgers played in persuading him to return to Celtic Park. “The manager was crucial in me coming here because he told me what he wanted from day one," the 25-year-old continued. "We had really good discussions and we were very honest and, in the end, we believed in each other.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers played a pivotal part in the move. | SNS Group

“For me, that’s the most important thing – someone who believes in me and someone that I believe in. And I think it’s a really exciting time to be working with someone who has achieved so much and who is giving so much joy and happiness to the Celtic family.

“Times have changed with new team-mates and a new coach but the idea and the path that Celtic always aims for is to go forward and it’s here, it’s part of the DNA. I just want to come and help as much as I can and to contribute to the team and achieve big things, just like in the past.