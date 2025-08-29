Celtic boss needs recruits before he can sanction exits

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers does not want any of his in-demand players to leave before replacements are bought amid mounting speculation over the future of striker Adam Idah and winger Yang Hyun-jun.

Idah is subject of a bid from Swansea City - believed to be in the region of £6 million - while Yang has emerged as a target for another English Championship side Birmingham City.

Celtic face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday before the transfer window closes on Monday night and while Rodgers believes he will get additions into his squad, he does not want to sanction exits before those players are in the building.

Celtic striker Adam Idah is subject of interest from Swansea City. | SNS Group

On Idah’s situation, Rodgers said: “There's interest in Adam. But obviously no-one can leave here unless we get players in to replace. It's as simple as that. There's been negotiations and chat around it, but I have to have players in here before I can consider letting anyone go. I'm quite relaxed on it. I just need to see where we're at over the course of the next couple of days. And then we'll assess it from there.”

On Yang’s situation, Rodgers continued: “It's been ongoing for Yang for a little while. I understand that when you're a player that's probably been mostly used as a squad player over a couple of years, there comes a point in time when you maybe want to move on and play. But I've been unable to do that because we've needed Yang here.

“But I also know that if he does stay, he has a contribution to make, because we need five, six wingers because of the number of games we play, the intensity that we want to play. But there has been interest in him, but yet again, I repeat, I can't really do anything unless we have players in.”

New signings at Celtic

Rodgers confirmed that winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who signed on Thursday evening, could face Rangers and that the arrival of Marcelo Saracchi, a Uruguayan full-back, is very imminent.

“It's great getting him [Balikwisha] in the building, a player that we'd seen for a period of time over the last year,” said Rodgers. “I like his talent and I think he's got that skill set to play for Celtic. He's an exciting player who works very, very hard. So, I'm delighted to get him in.

“We have Marcelo in the building as well. So, hopefully that'll be all agreed and signed off within a matter of hours. So, he gives us that cover that we need for Kieran [Tierney] in his position.