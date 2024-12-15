Celtic defender at centre of Rangers penalty controversy has say on 'game-decisive' incident

“I thought it was a free-kick”, insists Scales

Celtic defender Liam Scales was taken aback by Rangers' claims that they should have had a penalty for his shirt pull on Vaclav Cerny in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Rangers lost the final on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw but manager Philippe Clement felt his side were denied a spot-kick three minutes into extra-time when Scales pulled down Cerny on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Referee John Beaton awarded a free-kick but video replays appeared to show that the Rangers winger's foot was on the line as he was dragged down by the Celtic defender. VAR failed to intervene - much to the dismay of Clement - who revealed afterwards that his phone was “full of messages” telling him his team had been on the end of a wrong decision, insisting it was "a game-decisive decision” which denied his side the chance to take a 4-3 lead.

Scales, however, was surprised to hear of the penalty furore when it was brought to his attention in the media zone within Hampden Park afterwards.

Celtic's Liam Scales (R) pulls down Rangers' Vaclav Cerny at the edge of the penalty box during the Premier Sports Cup final. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"A penalty? I haven’t seen it back but he’s pressed me from my blind side and I thought it was a free-kick," he said. "I haven’t seen it back so I don’t know how close to the line I am or whatever.

"It didn’t seem to be delayed to go to VAR. I knew I fouled him, I knew it was a yellow card for the tackle but it didn’t even come into my head that it was a penalty. I thought it was on the edge of the box. I’d need to watch it back."

A cup final classic saw Rangers take a 41st-minute lead through Nedim Bajrami only for Celtic to roar back with goals from Greg Taylor (56) and Daizen Maeda (60) in the second-half. Mohamed Diomande’s close range strike in the 75th minute kept Rangers hopes alive though before more drama in the closing stages saw Nicolas Kuhn (87) put Celtic back in front only for Rangers substitute Danilo to dramatically send the game into extra-time just a minute later.

"It's great to come out on top after that carnage," Scales said. "It was a battle and both sides battled hard.

"The longer it went on, the better for us. We thought they'd tire after Thursday, but in fairness, they didn't. It's been a great start to the season but there's plenty work to be done."