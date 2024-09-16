Celtic continued their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hearts at the weekend as their defence title picked up further momentum.
It was two new boys they had to thank for the three points this weekend, with £11million record buy Arne Engels slotting home his first Celtic goal from the penalty spot, before Luke McCowan curled home a lovely strike on the cusp of full-time. With Adam Idah also unlucky to see a third chalked off for offside, the result and performance showed just how strong the Hoops squad is this season as they approach their highly-anticipated Champions League campaign this Wednesday.
Comfortably the highest-valued squad in the top flight, the Hoops look far more equipped than they have in recent years to have a real go in Europe this year too, with a number of player’s values well into the millions - even after Matt O’Riley’s £26million switch to Brighton.
Using popular statistics website FotMob, we look at the individual value of every Celtic player, ranked from lowest value to highest.