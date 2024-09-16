Who is Celtic's most valuable player in 2024? Cr: SNS Group.Who is Celtic's most valuable player in 2024? Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic 24/25 squad ranked: Hoops £110m squad value revealed - including key player's shock £1.7m valuation

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:28 GMT

With Celtic’s new look squad valued at £110m, we assess the value of each individual Hoops player.

Celtic continued their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hearts at the weekend as their defence title picked up further momentum.

It was two new boys they had to thank for the three points this weekend, with £11million record buy Arne Engels slotting home his first Celtic goal from the penalty spot, before Luke McCowan curled home a lovely strike on the cusp of full-time. With Adam Idah also unlucky to see a third chalked off for offside, the result and performance showed just how strong the Hoops squad is this season as they approach their highly-anticipated Champions League campaign this Wednesday.

Comfortably the highest-valued squad in the top flight, the Hoops look far more equipped than they have in recent years to have a real go in Europe this year too, with a number of player’s values well into the millions - even after Matt O’Riley’s £26million switch to Brighton.

Using popular statistics website FotMob, we look at the individual value of every Celtic player, ranked from lowest value to highest.

Remember him? He has not played for the club since October 2022 but still has 12 months left on the four-year contract he signed after leaving Crystal Palace in 2021. Celtic's lowest valued player.

1. James McCarthy - £301k

Remember him? He has not played for the club since October 2022 but still has 12 months left on the four-year contract he signed after leaving Crystal Palace in 2021. Celtic's lowest valued player.

Another forgotten man, the midfielder's Celtic career has failed to take off since his move from Sheffield Wednesday.

2. Liam Shaw - £344k

Another forgotten man, the midfielder's Celtic career has failed to take off since his move from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old left-back hasn't featured much after loan spells at Fleetwood Town and Motherwell were curtailed by injury. He is behind Greg Taylor and Alex Valle in the pecking order.

3. Adam Montgomery - £473k

The 21-year-old left-back hasn't featured much after loan spells at Fleetwood Town and Motherwell were curtailed by injury. He is behind Greg Taylor and Alex Valle in the pecking order.

He was signed for a reported £1million in the summer from Aston Villa, but is valued at just over half that price by FotMob.

4. Viljami Sinisalo - £599k

He was signed for a reported £1million in the summer from Aston Villa, but is valued at just over half that price by FotMob.

